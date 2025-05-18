MotoGP rider who has “underperformed from what we expected”

An underachieving MotoGP rider has been identified.

Factory KTM talent Pedro Acosta’s 2025 season has, so far, not mirrored his emphatic debut year in the premier class.

Acosta has struggled on a below-par KTM which has slipped down the pecking order while other manufacturers have improved.

“He has underperformed from what we expected,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed.

“If you think how he started last year, as a rookie on the KTM with no expectations, he was banging out the podiums.

“We agree Acosta is a super talent. I’m sure he is disappointed.

“He sits ninth in the championship. He’s had an 19th, an eighth, a crash, an eighth and a seventh [and P4 in Le Mans].

“By this point last year, he’d had [two] podiums.

“Maybe it is part to do with having arm pump. You don’t need to have a lot of arm pump to affect your feeling.

“You only need 25% arm pump and it takes away the feeling in your hand.

“Let’s hope we can see Pedro get the results that we know he can.”

Pedro Acosta season-best result at French MotoGP

Acosta underwent arm pump surgery before the French MotoGP, so had been struggling with the issue at the prior round in Jerez.

Acosta responded positively in Le Mans post-surgery, narrowly missing out on a grand prix podium.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer passed Acosta in the final exchanges to snatch P3.

Fourth was Acosta’s best grand prix result of the season and edged him one place in the MotoGP standings to ninth.

Acosta’s inability to grasp the headlines so far this year is in contrast to Tech3 KTM stablemate Maverick Vinales.

KTM’s financial difficulties away from MotoGP have also put a dark cloud over Acosta’s season.

However, the 20-year-old’s attitude amid obvious problems has been praised by team boss Aki Ajo.

Despite form which hides his true brilliance, Acosta is constantly being linked with a move away from KTM for 2026.

His manager Albert Valera has warned that his job is to find the best bike for his prodigious client.

Vacancies at Honda and Ducati are sure to cause Acosta’s name to pop up, but he is still contracted to KTM until the end of next year.

After a season-best result at the French MotoGP, he will be hoping to display his true ability in the European leg of the season.