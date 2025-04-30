KTM: Pedro Acosta has ‘really good attitude’ amid current MotoGP woes

It’s been a tough start to 2025 season for Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP team boss Aki Ajo says Pedro Acosta is approaching his difficult start to the 2025 season with a “really good attitude”.

Pedro Acosta sits 10th in the standings after the first five rounds of the new campaign having scored just 33 points.

Last year’s rookie sensation is yet to crack the top six in a grand prix as he struggles to find the same form on the 2025 KTM.

This has been compounded by stablemate Maverick Vinales’ recent surge in form, after he rode to the podium (prior to a tyre pressure penalty) in Qatar and was close to the rostrum at Jerez in fourth.

All of this, coupled with KTM’s uncertain future amid its ongoing financial crisis, has led to speculation that Acosta could leave the Austrian manufacturer at the end of the season despite having a multi-year contract.

Ajo, who has worked closely with Acosta throughout his grand prix career, says the 20-year-old has shown a good attitude despite all of this and believes he getting stronger as a result.

“Racing, all the guys here are so professional and for example Pedro he took one kind of situation in the correct way,” Ajo told the MotoGP world feed at Jerez.

“I used to always say that challenging moments make us even stronger and Pedro is a good example for that, that he is using those moments well, with a really good attitude.

“You cannot copy your team-mate, but to collect all the information around, from team-mates, to the team, he’s doing a really good job.

“I don’t follow too much what is happening around in the paddock. We have to focus on our work and on what the team can do.”

Vinales’ upturn in form on the KTM has positioned him as the reference rider within the marque, with Ajo noting that he is currently “mentally living his best life” right now.

“I think it’s always like this,” he added.

“Pedro last year was a rookie, he was the reference in one moment. Now Maverick is really strong.

“It’s always like this, that we have someone who is doing really well. It’s also a very important reference.

“Not to copy, but as the reference it helps all the work, helps all the development, for sure to have a better chance to go in the right direction and everything.

“But if we talk about Maverick, I’ve known him for such a long time and I know mentally he’s living his best part of the life at the moment.

“So, it’s very nice to follow his professional work as well.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
20m ago
Ralf Schumacher weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s struggles: “China was no accident”
Ralf Schumacher
F1 News
58m ago
David Croft addresses Max Verstappen’s “focus on commentating” jibe
David Croft
F1 Feature
1h ago
Will Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari malaise continue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult start to life with Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM: Pedro Acosta has ‘really good attitude’ amid current MotoGP woes
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo “doing an amazing job with a slower bike than mine” - Pecco Bagnaia
Fabio Quartararo leads Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu previews Cremona World Superbike: “Ducati is very strong”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez explains Jerez MotoGP celebration ‘I didn’t have the balls to do before’
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris opens up on McLaren struggles: ‘I’m not as on it as last year’
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
3h ago
The ‘normality’ hopes for Yamaha after Spanish MotoGP podium return
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Sergio Perez set for Miami appearance as Cadillac F1 rumours swirl
Sergio Perez