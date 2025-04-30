KTM: Pedro Acosta has ‘really good attitude’ amid current MotoGP woes

KTM MotoGP team boss Aki Ajo says Pedro Acosta is approaching his difficult start to the 2025 season with a “really good attitude”.

Pedro Acosta sits 10th in the standings after the first five rounds of the new campaign having scored just 33 points.

Last year’s rookie sensation is yet to crack the top six in a grand prix as he struggles to find the same form on the 2025 KTM.

This has been compounded by stablemate Maverick Vinales’ recent surge in form, after he rode to the podium (prior to a tyre pressure penalty) in Qatar and was close to the rostrum at Jerez in fourth.

All of this, coupled with KTM’s uncertain future amid its ongoing financial crisis, has led to speculation that Acosta could leave the Austrian manufacturer at the end of the season despite having a multi-year contract.

Ajo, who has worked closely with Acosta throughout his grand prix career, says the 20-year-old has shown a good attitude despite all of this and believes he getting stronger as a result.

“Racing, all the guys here are so professional and for example Pedro he took one kind of situation in the correct way,” Ajo told the MotoGP world feed at Jerez.

“I used to always say that challenging moments make us even stronger and Pedro is a good example for that, that he is using those moments well, with a really good attitude.

“You cannot copy your team-mate, but to collect all the information around, from team-mates, to the team, he’s doing a really good job.

“I don’t follow too much what is happening around in the paddock. We have to focus on our work and on what the team can do.”

Vinales’ upturn in form on the KTM has positioned him as the reference rider within the marque, with Ajo noting that he is currently “mentally living his best life” right now.

“I think it’s always like this,” he added.

“Pedro last year was a rookie, he was the reference in one moment. Now Maverick is really strong.

“It’s always like this, that we have someone who is doing really well. It’s also a very important reference.

“Not to copy, but as the reference it helps all the work, helps all the development, for sure to have a better chance to go in the right direction and everything.

“But if we talk about Maverick, I’ve known him for such a long time and I know mentally he’s living his best part of the life at the moment.

“So, it’s very nice to follow his professional work as well.”