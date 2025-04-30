Fabio Quartararo “doing an amazing job with a slower bike than mine” - Pecco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia has praised Fabio Quartararo’s “amazing job” to finish second at the Spanish MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo leads Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo leads Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Third place in the Spanish MotoGP for Francesco Bagnaia came just behind second-placed Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha.

Quartararo’s performance gave a podium to a manufacturer other than Ducati for the first time in 2025, having been between 0.5 seconds and one second ahead of Bagnaia since he was passed for the lead by Alex Marquez on lap 11 of 25.

It was a performance that impressed Bagnaia, who was unable to get close enough to make a pass on the French rider after the first lap due to front end confidence issues, and who recognised the performance deficit of Quartararo’s YZR-M1 compared to his own Desmosedici GP25.

“That with a slower bike than mine – mine is a bike that allows me to win or to overtake easily every rider – he was doing an amazing job,” Bagnaia told the post-race press conference following the Spanish Grand Prix when asked what in particular about Quartararo’s ride had impressed him.

“I cannot be close [to him],” Bagnaia continued.

“He was really strong in fast corners, he was really strong in the braking, was squeezing every detail of his bike and was super-fast and I cannot get close.

“Even if I was arriving to him, like 0.0 seconds, I was quite sure that exiting from the last corner or on the other straight I was overtaking him easily on the straight.

“But it was not the case because everywhere he was exiting so smooth, so fast, and he was really strong.”

Quartararo’s faultless defensive ride earned him his first podium since the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix, a day after securing his first pole since the 2022 trip to Mandalika.

For Bagnaia, his inability to find a way past the Monster Energy Yamaha rider consigned him to a third place finish for the third time in five Grands Prix. 

However, a DNF for his Ducati Lenovo teammate, Marc Marquez, meant that Bagnaia’s deficit to the championship lead – now in the hands of Alex Marquez – is now reduced to 20 points ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on 9–11 May.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
20m ago
Ralf Schumacher weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s struggles: “China was no accident”
Ralf Schumacher
F1 News
58m ago
David Croft addresses Max Verstappen’s “focus on commentating” jibe
David Croft
F1 Feature
1h ago
Will Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari malaise continue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton has had a difficult start to life with Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM: Pedro Acosta has ‘really good attitude’ amid current MotoGP woes
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo “doing an amazing job with a slower bike than mine” - Pecco Bagnaia
Fabio Quartararo leads Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu previews Cremona World Superbike: “Ducati is very strong”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez explains Jerez MotoGP celebration ‘I didn’t have the balls to do before’
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris opens up on McLaren struggles: ‘I’m not as on it as last year’
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
3h ago
The ‘normality’ hopes for Yamaha after Spanish MotoGP podium return
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Sergio Perez set for Miami appearance as Cadillac F1 rumours swirl
Sergio Perez