Marc Marquez issues stark warning to MotoGP rivals: ‘I’m not scared about any race’

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he is “not scared” of any upcoming circuit in the 2025 season but accepts there will be races “where I will struggle”.

Marc Marquez has made a strong start to his first season with the factory Ducati squad, winning all six sprints so far and three of the first six grands prix.

It has put him 22-points clear in the championship of younger brother and Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Marc Marquez has only won at Silverstone once in his premier class career, doing so over 10 years ago in 2014 on his way to his second of six MotoGP world titles.

It follows a similar story to that of Qatar, where Marquez hadn’t won since 2014 before doing the double at Lusail this year.

Asked after the French GP, where he finished second in wet conditions, if there were any upcoming circuits he expected to struggle at, Marquez offered a warning to his rivals.

“Nowhere,” he began.

“This is the target. Of course, I mean honestly speaking, there will arrive some race tracks where I will struggle.

“But I will not arrive before the weekend thinking I will struggle.

“After Friday I will see if I'm struggling or not, because honestly speaking after the Qatar GP, which was a very demanding GP for me but successful, so I’m not scared about any race track.

“It [tough races] will arrive, yes, but we need to understand that now again we’ve taken that small advantage [in the championship].

“So, the main target is to try to not waste that advantage in the way we did in Austin and Jerez.”

Marquez crashed out of the lead of the Americas GP in Austin while on course for his third win of the season, and fell out of podium contention early in the Spanish GP at Jerez.

Of the remainder of the calendar, Marquez is yet to win at just four of them.

He is still winless at the Austrian GP, while victories have eluded him in Indonesia and Portugal. Hungary is a new addition to the calendar in 2025.