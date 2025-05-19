British MotoGP “might be the race” where Bastianini “clicks” on the KTM

Tech3 hoping last year’s British MotoGP double can help Enea Bastianini “click” on the KTM this weekend.

Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini returns to the scene of a dominant 2024 British MotoGP double with hope rather than expectation aboard his new Tech3 KTM.

Bastianini swept to both Sprint and Grand Prix victories as a factory Ducati rider last season, making him the only repeat winner in recent Silverstone history - although technically, ten different riders have won the last ten premier-class Grands Prix.

The Italian won again last season at Misano and narrowly lost out to Marc Marquez for third in the world championship, in a season of nine Sunday podiums.

But now riding KTM machinery, Bastianini has struggled to break into the front-running positions, with his best result so far a seventh place at COTA.

He also arrives at Silverstone with the added handicap of a long lap penalty for contact that left Francesco Bagnaia on the ground at Le Mans.

"Le Mans was crazy for sure, but despite all the penalties, we managed to show decent pace in the race and score points,” said Bastianini, who finished the chaotic French GP in 13th.

“The asphalt was very slippery, but it was critical for everybody and, checking my speed on track, it was super good… Johann was much faster, but I was close to [the lap times] of Marc and Fermin.”

Sunday at the French GP saw Bastianini penalised no less than three times.

The first was a double long lap due to a sighting lap bike swap. Then two more long laps for speeding in pit lane after switching to his wet bike. Despite a second crash, he eventually salvaged three points... then was handed a post-race long lap penalty for Silverstone for the earlier Bagnaia incident.

“Silverstone might be where he could click on the bike"

While the long lap will be an added obstacle, team manager Nicolas Goyon hopes Bastianini’s past Silverstone form can help him finally ‘click’ with the KTM package.

“Silverstone might be the race where he could click on the bike, because he loves it, as he showed it in 2024 winning both sprint and race,” said Goyon. 

“Unfortunately, he will have to serve a long lap penalty during the race, but I am sure that it will give him extra motivation to perform in the UK."

Bastianini said: “Now we are focused on Silverstone, a track that I really enjoy, and where I am normally fast, so it will be interesting to see how the KTM behaves on this track.

“We have a long lap penalty to serve in the race, it’s not ideal, but let’s focus on doing a good job from Friday and getting a better spot on the grid ahead of our penalty.”

Team-mate Maverick Vinales has emerged as the most consistent KTM challenger in recent races, including a double top-five at Le Mans.

Factory riders Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder seem to have moved to the Vinales-style set-up, while Bastianini has continued running the larger rear seat unit ‘salad box’.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Main British MotoGP threat highlighted
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
5m ago
Alex Rins: MotoGP 2027? “A smaller engine will change nothing”
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
9m ago
Max Verstappen credited with leading turnaround for Red Bull to become “a McLaren beater”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
British MotoGP “might be the race” where Bastianini “clicks” on the KTM
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Major shareholder set to step in to save KTM
KTM, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda regrets ‘trying to be a hero’ at Imola but salvages top 10 finish
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We will get closer and closer”, “confidence level at maximum”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 French MotoGP
BSB News
2h ago
“Tough weekend” for Tommy Bridewell at Donington BSB: “We’ve got some work to do”
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez issues stark warning to MotoGP rivals: ‘I’m not scared about any race’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista “able to fight for the podium” without Czech WorldSBK Race 2 crash
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.