Francesco Bagnaia names goal at Silverstone as he chases front-end confidence

Francesco Bagnaia's goal for British MotoGP: 'More confidence on the front to be able to ride as I want'.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 French MotoGP

After suffering his worst weekend of the Sprint era with a double non-score at Le Mans, Francesco Bagnaia will continue his quest for front-end confidence with the Ducati GP25 at this weekend’s British MotoGP.

After limiting the damage with podiums in eight of the opening ten races, including victory after team-mate Marc Marquez’s fall at COTA, Bagnaia’s run came to an end with an early accident in the French Sprint.

A day later, after correctly choosing wet tyres for the restart, the Italian was taken down by former team-mate Enea Bastianini at the first chicane of the grand prix, rejoining to finish in 16th.

Bagnaia now needs to a fast and flowing Silverstone circuit where he took victory in 2022 and was on the podium in 2023 and 2024.

Pecco Bagnaia names British MotoGP goal

“The Le Mans weekend didn’t give us much satisfaction. I was fast and competitive from Friday, but the double crash in the races prevented me from scoring points,” Bagnaia said.

“The goal is to have more confidence on the front to be able to ride as I want.

“I’ve always been very strong at Silverstone in the recent years, I like the track and the atmosphere and I can’t wait to get back at work in the garage.”

Bagnaia’s double zero at Le Mans means he cannot take the title lead whatever happens this weekend.

Factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez is now 29 points clear of brother Alex (Gresini Ducati) with Bagnaia 51 points behind.

Marc, whose only previous Silverstone win was back in 2014, said:

“I’m back on track looking for confirmation. In France I achieved two very important placings for the [world championship] standings and I continued to test the bike.

“We’re going back to the pits for finding the same sensations on the material that we tried at the Jerez test and we’ll continue to work hard to be competitive in both races.”

The ‘material’ Marquez tried at the Jerez test included a modified chassis.
 

