Fabio Quartararo hints at what to expect from Yamaha after key private test

Yamaha enter this weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone having benefitted from a private test.

The concessions rules mean that Yamaha and Honda have extra developmental opportunities, and this was taken advantage of after a standout French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Yamaha hit the track at Misano to gather learnings from their swiftly-improving MotoGP package.

Team director Massimo Meregalli explained: "We have done some additional work between the French GP and the upcoming British GP.

“The track conditions were not the best on the first day of our private Misano test because it was wet, but on the second day we were luckier, so we got some more testing done, and we got good information from it.

“We tested some chassis settings, electric control settings, and aerodynamics as our main topics.

“Besides that, we also did some testing jobs for Michelin.”

Fabio Quartararo said: "The Misano private test got off to a slow start because of the rain on the first day.

“We also had bad luck in timing these tests last year, but fortunately this time on the second day we got a lot more done, and I felt good.

“I'm enjoying riding the bike lately, so that makes a big difference.”

Factory teammate Alex Rins said: "After the Le Mans weekend we had one-and-a-half day of private testing in Misano. Due to some rain, we lost a bit of time, but we were still able to test what we came for.

“At the end of the second day, I was quite satisfied with the feeling I had on the bike.”

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo vows to 'fight at the front' at British MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha’s insistence that they have gathered even more valuable data, while their rival MotoGP manufacturers were unable to test, is ominous.

Their qualifying speed is certainly not in doubt. Twice in a row - at Jerez and Le Mans - Quartararo has earned pole position.

He was then competitive in the French MotoGP before falling out due to the wet conditions. Quartararo previously was runner-up in the Spanish MotoGP behind Alex Marquez.

Quartararo, who won the 2021 British MotoGP, said: “I'm really looking forward to Silverstone, where we will give it our all once more.

“Let's see if here we can fight at the front again."

Rins, who won this event in 2019, said: “We are now in the UK for the race weekend at Silverstone, which is a very fast and quite technical circuit.

“I like this track, so I'm hoping for another nice weekend starting from the Friday."

Meregalli added: “Now, arriving in Silverstone, we are curious to see what we can achieve. It's a fast track, and there are sectors that are good for our bike.

“It's always difficult to predict how a GP weekend will play out, but one thing is for certain: we will give it our all to maintain our positive trajectory."