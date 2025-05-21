Jack Miller: “The days that followed weren‘t easy..."

Jack Miller admits it took a few days to get over the big missed opportunity at Le Mans, as he turns his focus to this weekend’s British MotoGP.

The Australian was the leading rider on wet tyres when the rain began to worsen at the French Grand Prix, sending the slick riders back into the pits.

However, Miller crashed out while ten seconds clear of eventual winner Johann Zarco.

The same final corner later caught out fellow Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira.

Miller’s DNF means he has been without points for the last three rounds, a drought he aims to break at Silverstone, where he has been a frequent front-row qualifier and stood on the podium in 2022.

"I'm heading to Silverstone with a great desire to bounce back after missing a big opportunity in France,” said Miller.

“The days that followed weren‘t easy, of course, but that‘s the nature of racing, and now all my focus is on the British GP.

“I truly believe that, regardless of the always unpredictable weather, we can once again showcase the growing competitiveness of the Yamaha.

“Silverstone is a track I really enjoy, not just for the layout but also for the special atmosphere that surrounds the event.

“I can‘t wait to get back on track and see what we‘re capable of."

Pramac: “Yamaha is starting to flex its muscles”

Although Pramac have been through a tough run of races in terms of results, team director Gino Borsoi is buoyed by the form of Quartararo.

The Frenchman has taken pole at last two rounds, finishing on the podium at Jerez and leading for almost half of the Sprint race at Le Mans.

"Silverstone is another circuit that, on paper, should suit the Yamaha well,” Borsoi said.

“It’s layout, with fewer harsh braking zones and almost no stop-and-go sections, plays to the strengths of the YZR-M1.

“From this perspective, it's the ideal track to assess the progress we've made in recent races.

“The Yamaha is starting to flex its muscles, race after race, even if that hasn‘t yet been fully reflected in our Sunday results where, frankly, we’ve come away with less than what was realistically within reach.

“I’m confident that Silverstone will give us the opportunity to prove our potential, not only in terms of one-lap speed, as shown by Yamaha‘s last two pole positions, but also in consistency and race pace.

“With one race now under his belt, I expect another step forward from Oliveira as he works toward regaining peak form, while I believe that Miller will be able to fight for strong positions."