Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris arrive at F1 Monaco Grand Prix on motorcycles

Lewis Hamilton swaps red Italian bike for red Italian car

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris made a stellar entrance to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on motorcycles.

Formula 1 drivers, particularly Hamilton, have never hidden their passion for speed on two wheels.

Hamilton has been spotted on the streets of Monaco riding his motorbike in the past, but his entrance to the grand prix media day on Thursday turned heads.

He rode in on his custom MV Agusta F4 LH44 - the machine he released in partnership with the famous manufacturer in 2017.

Except this time, it took on a fresh meaning.

Hamilton is driving at the Monaco Grand Prix in the red of Ferrari for the first time after a high-profile exit from Mercedes.

So rocking up to the circuit on the red bike of a fellow Italian manufacturer was an iconic look.

MV Agusta dominated the premier class of motorcycle racing in the late 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Through John Surtees, Gary Hocking, Mike Hailwood, Giacomi Agostini and Phil Read, it was the dominant motorcycle manufacturer in racing until 1975 when the Japanese brands took over.

Hamilton’s test of a Superbike in 2018 remains racing folklore. He notoriously fell.

Toto Wolff explained earlier this year: “Secretly - they didn’t tell me - they went testing in Jerez and one of my heads of strategy was a motorbike guy, one of the engineers, and I couldn’t get hold of him for two days.

“And then calling Lewis, his engineer picked up and said ‘it’s all good, all is fine, we’ve just finished biking and just whatever you hear he’s fine’.”

Hamilton’s arrival in Monaco - where he will swap his red Italian bike for a red Italian car - is his latest outing on two wheels.

F1 rival Norris, another local resident of Monaco, also arrived for his media duties on Thursday on a bike, complete with leather jacket.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Sainz critical of “unfair” judgement of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
18m ago
Fabio Quartararo reacts to MotoGP marshal penalty: ‘I didn’t do anything stupid’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
24m ago
Pecco Bagnaia tells Jorge Martin: "If you sign something, you must respect it"
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
45m ago
One MotoGP rookie’s assessment of potential 2026 factory promotion
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
50m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris arrive at F1 Monaco Grand Prix on motorcycles
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Adrian Newey's crucial role revealed on first weekend in Aston Martin colours
Adrian Newey
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc told “he needs a new challenge” to win first F1 title
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar News
2h ago
Updated starting grid for 2025 Indy 500 after Penske penalties
Front row for the Indy 500
F1 News
2h ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia denies Jorge Martin MotoGP contract break talks, wards off admirers
Jorge Martin