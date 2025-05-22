Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris arrive at F1 Monaco Grand Prix on motorcycles

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris made a stellar entrance to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix on motorcycles.

Formula 1 drivers, particularly Hamilton, have never hidden their passion for speed on two wheels.

Hamilton has been spotted on the streets of Monaco riding his motorbike in the past, but his entrance to the grand prix media day on Thursday turned heads.

He rode in on his custom MV Agusta F4 LH44 - the machine he released in partnership with the famous manufacturer in 2017.

Except this time, it took on a fresh meaning.

Hamilton is driving at the Monaco Grand Prix in the red of Ferrari for the first time after a high-profile exit from Mercedes.

So rocking up to the circuit on the red bike of a fellow Italian manufacturer was an iconic look.

MV Agusta dominated the premier class of motorcycle racing in the late 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Through John Surtees, Gary Hocking, Mike Hailwood, Giacomi Agostini and Phil Read, it was the dominant motorcycle manufacturer in racing until 1975 when the Japanese brands took over.

Hamilton’s test of a Superbike in 2018 remains racing folklore. He notoriously fell.

Toto Wolff explained earlier this year: “Secretly - they didn’t tell me - they went testing in Jerez and one of my heads of strategy was a motorbike guy, one of the engineers, and I couldn’t get hold of him for two days.

“And then calling Lewis, his engineer picked up and said ‘it’s all good, all is fine, we’ve just finished biking and just whatever you hear he’s fine’.”

Hamilton’s arrival in Monaco - where he will swap his red Italian bike for a red Italian car - is his latest outing on two wheels.

F1 rival Norris, another local resident of Monaco, also arrived for his media duties on Thursday on a bike, complete with leather jacket.