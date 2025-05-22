Tech3 MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales believes KTM’s 2027 bike “will be good” and sees that year as “an opportunity”, while also looking to secure a new contract with the brand.

KTM has faced an uncertain future since the company fell into a major financial crisis late last year.

On Thursday, KTM announced that it had secured the funding it needed to fulfil its debt repayment quota and ensure its survival.

There remains doubts about the long-term future of KTM’s MotoGP project, though its motorsport boss Pit Beirer noted in January that it was planning for the 2027 850cc regulations.

In an exclusive interview with crash.net on Thursday at the British Grand Prix, Maverick Vinales has further suggested that KTM’s project will continue beyond next year into the new rules cycle.

Asked if he considered the current RC16 to be the best bike he has ridden, given his strong recent run of results, he said: “For me, not yet. I think 2027. It will be a good bike.

“For next year, it’s going to be hard to change because you cannot change the engine, even though I like the engine a lot. You cannot change the engine.

“You can change small things, but everything is frozen. It will be hard next year to do a bigger step. But for me, the big step will come in ’27 I think.”

KTM is yet to sign up for the new rules cycle with the championship, while Vinales doesn’t have a contract in place beyond next season.

But he says KTM has never expressed any doubt about the MotoGP project and he is looking to firm up a new contract with the brand for 2027.

“I know, but the team has decided to compete at the maximum level,” he added when KTM’s financial uncertainties were mentioned.

“So, I never felt worried for the future because I always talked to them.

“We need to build up something amazing for the future. They never said nothing different.

“They always accepted that in this kind of situation they will have to work pretty strong.

“But obviously I don’t even have a contract for ’27, but that is what’s on my mind and what I would like.

“I would like to do an amazing bike. We have the potential. We have Dani [Pedrosa], Pol [Espargaro], great technicians. So, we must do it. This is an opportunity.”