Marco Bezzecchi “proud to be an Aprilia rider” despite early race MotoGP stability issues

Factory Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi has said that he is “proud to be an Aprilia rider,” despite the difficult start to the season for the Italian factory.

Having come into the 2025 season with the anticipation and excitement of having the reigning World Champion, Jorge Martin, in its factory Aprilia Racing team, Aprilia’s year has devolved into something quite underwhelming after six rounds.

Its best result of the year remains Ai Ogura’s fifth place at the Thai Grand Prix, while the aforementioned Martin has ridden in only one race this year due to injury, and Bezzecchi continues to struggle with the stability issues that were already highlighted in the RS-GP over the winter.

“The factory is working really well, they are putting a lot of effort in everything they do and, to be honest, I’m very proud to be an Aprilia rider,” Bezzecchi said on Thursday ahead of the United Kingdom Grand Prix.

“The support that I receive is fantastic. To be honest, massive congratulations to them because the effort is fantastic.

“Now is the time to try to bring something home.”

Bezzecchi, whose best result of the season so far is sixth (taken in both Thailand and Texas), added that the performance of the RS-GP is “not too bad”.

“Before the beginning I didn’t make myself any big expectations because it’s always difficult to face something when you expect big things – then maybe you get sad,” he said.

“So, I tried to just give my all every time and, to be honest, the performance of the bike now is not too bad.

“Of course, the results are still missing, this is what is always in our mind. But, at the end, we just have to continue to work and put our maximum always every time we go on track, every time I give my comments, and every time we work.

“This is the only thing that I can do and I’m sure that everything will go good.”

Silverstone a “fantastic” circuit

Looking specifically at the UK Grand Prix, Bezzecchi said that the circuit layout at Silverstone is one that he likes, and that he’s encouraged by some of the results Aprilia has scored there in the past – Aleix Espargaro having won the 2023 British Grand Prix.

“The track is fantastic, it’s fast and flowing, it’s a track that I really like – I’ve been fast in the past here so I’m really happy to be in this track,” Bezzecchi said.

“I saw many good results also in the past for Aprilia, so hopefully my riding style will fit perfectly the track and the bike; this is what I hope and what all the team hopes.

“About the weather, I don’t know; it’s cold compared to the past years, but here in England it’s always strange the weather, so it’s useless to make expectations about the weather.

“I think we have to just see hour by hour and adapt as quickly as we can to the conditions that we face.”

Stability “my main issue”

The Italian added that his “main issue” with the RS-GP is rear stability, “especially in the beginning of the races.”

He continued: “It’s something that we improved during the season so far with also the Jerez test that was fantastic. But still I have to manage quite a lot at the beginning; after lap-by-lap it goes better and better.

“I think that I can try to manage this problem with my riding style – this is the best way until we can find something more.

“But Aprilia has worked well from the beginning to now, so I’m confident that we will improve day-by-day and we will reach some good results.”

Finally, Bezzecchi said that the issue had a “ combination” of factors.

“It’s always a combination,” he said. “Of course, it’s a very different bike to what I used to have.

“Just at the beginning of the session with the new tyre is difficult but also for the fuel tank – it’s a mix of things, but always lap-by-lap it goes better and better.

“My pace in the races lately is not too bad, so let’s try to focus on the beginning.”