Alex Marquez has “a great opportunity” to win British MotoGP

Following his first Sprint win of the 2025 season, Alex Marquez says he has “a great opportunity” to win the British MotoGP on Sunday.

Marquez took victory ahead of his brother, Marc Marquez, who had won all six Sprints before this weekend, and had been the favourite for all six Grands Prix in dry conditions, winning four of them.

“I have said many times [this season] that ‘The maximum tomorrow is to be second,’” Marquez said after the Sprint.

“Tomorrow no, tomorrow the maximum is to be first [or] second, so we have a [big] chance, we have a great opportunity but we cannot ride over our confidence that is really high.

“We need to keep calm and not lose points like we did in Le Mans.”

He added: “Not overriding in that point when you are so confident is really important and it’s what I was trying to not make on the Sprint race; just to control and be there with patience.”

Marquez’s Sprint win came from second on the grid, behind Fabio Quartararo. The Gresini Racing Ducati rider said he was expecting Quartararo to be stronger at the start, but he was hopeful of making a break with the aforementioned Marc Marquez when he saw the factory Ducati come through at the start.

“I was expecting Quartararo to be much faster in the first five laps – we saw it in Le Mans, in Jerez – but he was not really having the speed, something happened there,” Marquez said.

“But then when I saw Marc [Marquez] was really aggressive from the beginning I said ‘Good for me, we can make a way with him and save some tyre.’

“But when I saw that he did a mistake I said ‘Okay, now I need to go,’ because the gap with the guys behind was not really big in that moment; so first I needed to open the gap and later on think about who is behind.

“I knew that Marc was there for the whole race, but, fortunately for me, he decided to slow down a little bit in the last two laps.

“Apart from that, I was feeling really good, so I just tried to keep my pace and not make mistakes.”

Marquez was one of a few riders who was able to keep decent pace late in the race, while others struggled with front tyre wear.

“I think the balance that we have with the bike is really good for that in this place; in some [others] I struggle a bit more, but especially here I’m able to save that a lot,” he said.

“I lost a little bit less than the other ones, I tried to make more corner speed. Also, I was lucky that I was not behind anybody, so I was not overheating the tyre or making the graining.”

FP2 crash

Marquez’s day began with a crash in FP2 that brought out the red flags. It was one that frustrated him, because he felt he took an unnecessary amount of risk.

“I was really angry with myself,” he said.

“They are mistakes where later on, if you save it, people say ‘Wow, that high-side, he was able to be second, he was able to be fast.’

“But they are crashes that the risk I put in that moment was not necessary because it was not the right moment to put that risk and are crashes that can cost you a lot in the championship.

“So, I need to control more that like happened in Jerez, for example.

“So, I was really angry with myself, but later on I had the calm in myself that I had the speed, so I went out again and was able to be again fast.”