Explained: MotoGP rule which gave Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez second chances

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez were handed a second chance after crashing at the British MotoGP.

Both of the Marquez brothers fell within the opening laps of an exciting start at Silverstone.

The Gresini rider’s race ended on Lap 1, before a red flag came out when the factory Ducati star went down.

But a flick through the rulebook meant the British MotoGP had to restart.

“All riders eligible because three laps had not been completed,” came the message.

That meant both Marquez brothers - and Aleix Espagargo and Franco Morbidelli, who had also crashed - were allowed to start again.

The starting grid reformed in its original order.

What does MotoGP rulebook say?

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

Article 1.25.2 said: “If the results calculated show that less than three laps have been completed by the leader of the race then the race will be null and void and a completely new race will be run.

“If it is found impossible to restart the race, then it will be declared cancelled and the race will not count for the championship.”

Article 1.26.4 said: “Conditions for the restarted race will be as follows:

“In the case of situation described in 1.25.2 (less than three laps completed), all riders may start, including riders who may not have completed the sighting or warm-up lap for the original start.

“Motorcycles may be repaired or changed. Refuelling is permitted.”

The Marquez brothers were able to gain another huge haul of points from the restarted race.

Marc was third, Alex was fifth after a chaotic Sunday at Silverstone.

Fabio Quartararo was on course for victory until a ride height device issue forced him out. Marco Bezzecchi took over and won the grand prix.

Marc Marquez battled Franco Morbidelli and grabbed the final podium spot.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

