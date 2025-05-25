2025 British MotoGP red flagged, both Marquez brothers fall

The 2025 British MotoGP has been red flagged on lap 2.

Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP grid
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP grid

The 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone was red flagged on lap 2 due to oil on the track.

A dramatic start to the grand prix saw Sprint winner Alex Marquez crash from the lead at Turn 1, before an incident between Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli left both down and out.

But just as the TV cameras cut back to race and title leader Marc Marquez, the factory Ducati rider slid off through the fast Maggotts and Becketts complex.

The oil was left at the Vale chicane, in the aftermath of a Morbidelli/Espargaro incident, and therefore not a factor in the accidents for the Marquez brothers, who rushed back to the pits for the restart.

“All riders are eligible for the restart as 3 race laps had not been completed,” confirmed Race Direction.

The quick restart procedure began at 1:20pm.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo led long periods of the grand prix until heartbreak when he retired with a ride height problem.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi took over at the front and won the race.

Marc Marquez edged Morbidelli for third. Alex Marquez was fifth.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Aprilia send strong words to Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
14m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi stuns for victory after red flag drama
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
24m ago
Explained: MotoGP rule which gave Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez second chances
Alex Marquez
MotoGP Results
27m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
Quartararo leads, 2025 British MotoGP
DTM News
53m ago
DTM Lausitzring: Sunday race results
Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP red flagged, both Marquez brothers fall
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP grid
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Monaco GP
F1 News
1h ago
FIA respond after three tragic motorsport deaths in a single day
FIA
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 British Moto2 - Race Results
Senna Agius, British GP, winner, Silverstone, 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.