2025 British MotoGP red flagged, both Marquez brothers fall

The 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone was red flagged on lap 2 due to oil on the track.

A dramatic start to the grand prix saw Sprint winner Alex Marquez crash from the lead at Turn 1, before an incident between Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli left both down and out.

But just as the TV cameras cut back to race and title leader Marc Marquez, the factory Ducati rider slid off through the fast Maggotts and Becketts complex.

The oil was left at the Vale chicane, in the aftermath of a Morbidelli/Espargaro incident, and therefore not a factor in the accidents for the Marquez brothers, who rushed back to the pits for the restart.

“All riders are eligible for the restart as 3 race laps had not been completed,” confirmed Race Direction.

The quick restart procedure began at 1:20pm.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo led long periods of the grand prix until heartbreak when he retired with a ride height problem.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi took over at the front and won the race.

Marc Marquez edged Morbidelli for third. Alex Marquez was fifth.