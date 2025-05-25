KTM disparity exposed in British MotoGP Rider Ratings

Victory for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia at the British MotoGP combined with the struggles of other manufacturers to create an extraordinary Silverstone spectacle.

Marco Bezzecchi - 9

It was a fortuitous victory for Marco Bezzecchi but the Italian made the most of the opportunity presented to him.

Certainly, the Silverstone layout suits the Aprilia, but at a time where Aprilia is the centre of off-track rumours regarding its star off-season signing, Bezzecchi provided the ultimate form of MotoGP PR.

Johann Zarco - 8.5

Back-to-back podiums for France’s home hero Johann Zarco was an unlikely prospect ahead of the season, but it’s become reality thanks to the LCR Honda rider’s sublime wet weather ride in Le Mans, and now his exceptional pace at Silverstone.

Zarco said on Saturday that, when he was passed by Bezzecchi, he decided to let him go, sensing that he was faster. A similar tactic also clearly worked on Sunday, with Bezzecchi passing Zarco and then providing the tow to pull him clear of the pack behind.

A Honda finishing ahead of Marc Marquez for two races in succession. Is it 2013?

Marc Marquez - 7.5

Marc Marquez was fastest in FP1, but from there everything was below par for the rider who has dominated this season: no pole, no Sprint win (outpaced by his title rival/brother), no Grand Prix win (a crash in the first start, no pace for the leaders in the second start and a couple of extra run-ons for good measure).

But he came out of it all with an extended points lead and a podium, so something of a salvage.

Franco Morbidelli - 7

It was a mixed weekend for Franco Morbidelli. He blocked Marco Bezzecchi in Practice, he qualified only 10th, and only 11th in the Sprint.

But his Grand Prix was very good, he had a similar pace to Marc Marquez, and he almost beat the championship leader to the podium on the final lap.

Alex Marquez - 7

It was a weekend of ‘what could have been’ for Alex Marquez, in a championship sense.

He was the favourite, for the first time this year, but while he took profit of his superiority in the Sprint, he was only able to finish fifth in the race, and behind his title rival: Marc Marquez.

The #73 was lucky, anyway, to have been given a second chance at the race due to a red flag after he’d crashed at turn one which gave him the chance to score points.

Pedro Acosta - 7

Pedro Acosta spent most of the weekend complaining, but he was back to his position as the best KTM, something worthy of note, even if that only meant sixth place in the Grand Prix overall.

Pedro Acosta

Jack Miller - 6.5

Jack Miller’s British Grand Prix followed a path familiar for the Australian, as he was strong at the start but faded in the second half of the race.

He was much better than Alex Rins, but far from the level of Fabio Quartararo. Fine enough, but there’s margin for the Australian.

Luca Marini - 7

Out-classed by Johann Zarco, but Luca Marini was at least better than Joan Mir in Silverstone.

A top-10 in the race, and a best-at-Honda qualifying marks a decent weekend for the Italian.

Savdori was given a 16-second time penalty after the race for a front tyre pressure infringement. It demoted him to 15th.

Fermin Aldeguer - 6

Fermin Aldeguer’s Grand Prix was ruined by arm pump. It was unfortunate for the Spaniard, who finished ninth in the end but clearly had better potential.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

Fabio Di Giannantonio was great in the Sprint, finishing third, but in the Grand Prix he was anonymous, finishing 10th. Strangely up-and-down for the Ducati rider.

Joan Mir - 4

Joan Mir was beaten by both Johann Zarco and Luca Marini in Silverstone in both races, and missed the top-10 in both the Sprint and main race as well.

Struggling still with vibrations, it was another tough weekend for the Spaniard.

Maverick Vinales - 4

Having been leading the KTM charge for a number of races, slipping back to mid-teen obscurity marked a disappointing round seven of 2025 for Maverick Vinales.

Raul Fernandez - 5

Raul Fernandez was almost in Q2, just about in the points in the Grand Prix, and his Sprint was spoiled by a damaged fairing.

Difficult results for the Spaniard, at a bad time contractually speaking, especially when the factory bike was winning the Sunday race.

Alex Rins - 4

Alex Rins was only 14th in the Grand Prix, despite qualifying ninth, and despite two other Yamahas showing top-10 potential, one even with the possibility to win.

The first half of the race was the weak point for the Spanish rider, but quite simply the gap between himself and his teammate on Sunday was too big.

Brad Binder - 2

It still feels quite recent that Brad Binder was the rider who was leading KTM’s charge in MotoGP. In Silverstone, though, he finished only 15th, on pace, and nine seconds behind his teammate, Acosta.

Fairly despondent after the race, Binder seems to be in a hole at the moment, only exaggerated by the comparative performance of Acosta here and Vinales in previous races.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

Miguel Oliveira’s second race back from injury went without points but the Portuguese rider can at least take the positive that the Yamaha M1 is working well enough to out-pace Ducatis – in the right conditions, at least.

Enea Bastianini - 1

Enea Bastianini described the British Grand Prix as “the worst race of my career” after the race. Things are not working between himself and KTM and the longer it goes on the more difficult it becomes to see a solution.

Bastianini was given a 16-second time penalty after the race for a front tyre pressure infringement. It didn't affect his finishing position.

Lorenzo Savadori - 5

The most important thing about Lorenzo Savadori’s weekend was the victory of Marco Bezzecchi. Although he was 18th himself, Bezzecchi’s result was job done for the Aprilia test rider, who continues to replace Jorge Martin.

Savadori was given a 16-second time penalty after the race for a front tyre pressure infringement. It didn't affect his finishing position.

Somkiat Chantra - 3

Somkiat Chantra was last in qualifying, last in the Sprint, and last in the Grand Prix. Not much room for positivity as he made his return from arm pump surgery.

Chantra was given a 16-second time penalty after the race for a front tyre pressure infringement. It didn't affect his finishing position.

Fabio Quartararo - 8.5

Fabio Quartararo couldn’t manage a soft rear tyre in the Sprint, but he was on course for victory-from-pole in the Grand Prix – 4.5 seconds clear on lap 12 when his ride height device broke and forced him to retire.

It was genuine heartbreak for the French rider, whose almost-three-year drought continues.

Francesco Bagnaia - 4

The Ducati Desmosedici GP25 is leading the championship and was on the podium in Silverstone, but Francesco Bagnaia could only be sixth in the Sprint, and he crashed out of the Grand Prix, complaining of front feeling as per usual in 2025.

Bagnaia’s lack of progress on this issue after seven rounds is becoming a significant cause for concern.

Aleix Espargaro - 4

The standard score for test riders is 5, but Aleix Espargaro – despite a solid enough weekend – loses a mark for his collision with Franco Morbidelli in the Grand Prix – ultimately meaningless because of the red flag, but nonetheless a mistake from the Spaniard.