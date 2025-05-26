Aprilia “ready to do our part’ in healing Jorge Martin rift after British MotoGP win

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola says the team is "ready to do our part" to mend its strained relationship with Jorge Martin after team-mate Marco Bezzecchi delivered the factory's first MotoGP victory of the season at Silverstone.

Reigning world champion Martin, Aprilia's star signing alongside Bezzecchi in an all-new 2025 rider line-up, has endured a nightmare start at the Noale-based team.

Multiple accidents and injuries have sidelined the Spaniard for all but one grand prix, with off-track tensions then escalating over a reported performance-related exit clause in his contract.

The rift has played out publicly, creating uncertainty around Martin's future.

Following Bezzecchi's dramatic win at the British Grand Prix - which saw Fabio Quartararo retire with a ride-height issue while leading by 4.5 seconds - Rivola addressed the situation, expressing willingness from Aprilia's side to rebuild trust.

“We are, let's say, waiting for him,” Rivola said. “Our mission is to have the best possible bike so that when he comes back, he will find the best possible bike ready to win. Today we proved the bike can win, but we need to do it many more times.”

The Italian acknowledged the difficulties Martin has faced, physically and mentally, during his long rehabilitation.

“When you spend most of your time on the bed, in the hospital suffering, nobody can know how much the bad time is passing,” Rivola explained. “This is something that we have to respect. Riders should ride the bike more than spending time at home suffering.”

The team-rider tension hasn’t been helped by some of the dialogue playing out via new stories and social media, rather than privately.

“For sure, that is not the right way,” Rivola conceded. “There will be better ways to find a solution, but it’s always difficult when the parties are far away. It's a difficult situation. We are trying to get the best possible bike ready to show him he can come back.”

Assuming a 'solution' is found and Martin does return, trust will need to be rebuilt on both sides.

“I will say, let's do one thing at a time. First of all, we need him to come back and then we think about rebuilding the trust,” Rivola answered. “But you know, when you get married, you need both parties to do their job in that respect! We are ready to do our part.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 British MotoGP

Meanwhile, Rivola praised Bezzecchi for not only securing Aprilia's first win of the season but also showing leadership during a difficult last four months.

“This first period was just impossible to write, even in a book,” Rivola said of Martin’s succession of injuries - in testing, training on a supermoto bike, then on his return in the Qatar Grand Prix.

“It's something, honestly, difficult to accept, but it’s like that. So we have to carry on and do the best.

“I'm super happy for Marco because he is someone who gives everything all the time he goes onto the bike and also off the bike.

“After the last race, he sent us a video message to distribute to all the company to say, 'Guys, I believe in the project, keep pushing'. So when you feel that kind of help and responsibility, for sure it's a big motivation.”

Nonetheless, Rivola remains pragmatic.

“We have an expression in Italy that one bird doesn't make spring!” he said.

“But first of all, we proved to ourselves. Because when you pass through a difficult time, maybe you start doubting that you are following the right way.

“So having such a big effort pay off with a good result is a big boost for everyone at Noale, who have been working night and day.

“It's true that in Silverstone our bike is normally quite competitive... And we were lucky because Fabio deserved to win.

"But races are like that. And for sure, it was good to see Marco taking the lead and getting a four-second advantage.

“So honestly, I cannot be happier, especially ahead of our big celebration in Misano for the Aprilia All Stars."

Martin is due to attend that event alongside the other Aprilia MotoGP riders on June 1.