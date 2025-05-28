Despondent KTM MotoGP star Brad Binder: ‘F*** me, I’m better than 15th’

KTM’s Brad Binder was left despondent after a difficult MotoGP British Grand Prix in which he was 15th, admitting “that’s literally my level” right now.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Brad Binder has endured a torrid season on the factory KTM, scoring 34 points after seven rounds and a best result of sixth at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix proved incredibly difficult for Binder, who crashed out of the sprint and could do no better than 15th at the chequered flag, with a penalty for Honda’s Luca Marini promoting him a place.

Binder complained of so much instability in the windy conditions of the British GP that he was having to cut the gas on straights, while the low temperatures made him feel like he was constantly going to crash on the medium front tyre.

Brad Binder on 'horrendous' British MotoGP

“That was horrendous. Horrendous,” he told the media, including Crash.net, on Sunday at Silverstone.

“I got off to a good start in the first one. Then the second one I didn’t get a great launch at all.

“Anyway, I got past a few guys but it was just so rough. I had so much shaking down the straight and from corner to corner that I kept rolling the gas on the straight, which is never a good thing.

“So, that was really not ideal. Just missing a lot of confidence, especially from the front.

“I felt fine when I was behind somebody and took a bit of temperature, but as soon as I was alone I felt like I couldn’t crank the bike over because I felt like the front would wash the whole time.

“So, not very good for sure, really, really struggled that race.

“Even going slowly I had moments where I was luck to not have crashed. I need to find some confidence, just try and find a little bit of good feeling and try and use it.”

KTM has appeared lost with the direction of its RC16s this year, with all its riders aside from Maverick Vinales constantly trying different things to improve the bike.

With this not yielding results, Binder was asked how long this can continue for.

“It’s not ideal for sure,” he added.

“Don’t get me wrong, I mean fuck me I know I’m not supposed to be riding in 15th position.

“But it is what it is, that’s literally my level. I feel like I could go with the boys a bit at the beginning, but then I have these funny moments.

“The last thing I want is to not finish four races in a row.

“Then at the end, riding around to my limit I was having moments as well, and I said ‘what the hell am I doing?’

“So, little bit tricky. I need to find some confidence again and I’m sure we’ll figure it out.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

