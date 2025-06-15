Poncharal reveals extent of ex-F1 team boss Steiner’s Tech 3 MotoGP interest

Tech 3 Racing boss Herve Poncharal has offered insight into ongoing speculation about the future of his MotoGP team, in particular a proposal to invest submitted by ex-F1 team manager Guenther Steiner.

One of grand prix racing’s longest-serving independent operations, Tech 3 Racing currently represents KTM as its satellite partner, a collaboration it has held since 2019 when it swapped from Yamaha machinery.

Since then, Tech 3 Racing has notched up its first wins in the premier class but has faced some uncertainty in recent weeks amid a worsening financial situation engulfing KTM. This has since subsided with the news that Indian conglomerate Bajaj has stepped in with investment.

Regardless, Tech 3 Racing is considering options to assure its future on the MotoGP grid when the next round of contract negotiations begin to book a spot from 2027 through to 2031.

Among the options on the table is a complete buyout or substantial investment from an outside source with Poncharal telling MotoGP.com that he has received several proposals with varying degrees of input.

It has since emerged that one of these parties is Guenther Steiner, former manager of the Haas F1 and Jaguar F1 teams. The Austrian has appeared at two GPs this season with a view to investing in a team, with Tech 3 Racing being identified for a swoop.

It’s interest Poncharal has now gone on the record to confirm, but adds he is unsure over whether Steiner’s approach would be an investment or a full buyout.

“From 2027 there will be a brand-new chapter with new technical regulations, so it's very important to secure, for a company like mine which is a MotoGP™ team, the future,” he stated. “As Winston Churchill I think said, "to govern is to foresee", and I need to think.

“I have a lot of requests to meet, one of them as you know is Guenther Steiner, which I enjoy talking to. He's a very straightforward person and very nice person to eventually work with. So right now, I'm listening to the proposal, it could be to come as a shareholder, you know, as a partner, but it could be also buy the whole team.

"I hope team is alive and kicking with Tech 3 name"

Going on to confirm Tech 3 will be partnered with KTM in 2026 - despite reported interest from Honda and Ducati - Poncharal suggests he is open to opportunities from 2027 onwards.

Either way, he admits it is his desire to retain the current Tech 3 Racing name and base in France.

“Clearly, at the moment, I have a super good deal but in case that organisation cannot be the same from 2027 to 2031, I need to prepare what you can call a plan B. It's always interesting to listen to people who are coming to invest, that means your company and the MotoGP™ Championship is an exciting prospect to invest.

“What I'm pushing is to secure the possibility to be alive and kicking in 2027-2031, I hope with the Tech3 name, with my base, my team and different investors, just to make things safe.”