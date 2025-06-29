Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash

Gresini team boss Michele Masini says Alex Marquez’s MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix crash was caused by his brake lever being pushed in by contact with Pedro Acosta.

The Gresini Ducati rider came into the 10th round of the 2025 season 43 points behind championship leader Marc Marquez.

But a crash out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap six of 26 has dropped him 68 points adrift now, with Alex Marquez’s participation in the upcoming German Grand Prix in doubt after he broke his left hand.

Alex Marquez was battling with KTM’s Pedro Acosta at the time, with the pair rubbing on the exit of Turn 5 before the Gresini rider crashed on the change of direction onto the back straight.

Analysis of the data from his bike revealed that the contact with Acosta saw Marquez’s front brake lever pushed in, causing him to crash.

The stewards investigated the incident but took no further action, with Acosta going on to finish fourth.

Gresini explain Alex Marquez crash at Assen

Alex Marquez

“Alex suffered a break of the second bone of the left hand and I think tonight, or at least tomorrow morning, he will have surgery in Madrid,” Masini told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“It was a bad day for us definitely. I hope that he recovers in the right time, and also Fermin [Aldeguer] had a nasty crash but he’s ok at least.

“As you can see from the TV, he [Marquez] touched Pedro and he lost the right handlebar, but he also touched the front brake.

“So, we saw from the data a lot of pressure on the front brake and he crashed.”

The next grand prix at the Sachsenring takes place on the 11-13 July weekend, with the Czech GP following the week after.

At present, Gresini has no idea on what Alex Marquez’s recovery time will be - but doesn’t want him to rush back.

“No, we have to speak with the doctors I think tonight or tomorrow about the rehabilitation of the hand,” Masini added.

“We will see. The only thing we can say is I will ask Alex to take his time to recover well and restart from where we are, so at the top.

“I don’t know if in 10 days how he will feel. We will have to see during this week. This week will be crucial.”

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer had a crash at Turn 12 during the grand prix, with Honda’s Joan Mir running into his stricken bike.

Both riders walked away, but have been reported as experiencing pain and dizziness as a result of the crash.