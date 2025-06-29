Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash

Alex Marquez injured in Dutch MotoGP crash

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

Gresini team boss Michele Masini says Alex Marquez’s MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix crash was caused by his brake lever being pushed in by contact with Pedro Acosta.

The Gresini Ducati rider came into the 10th round of the 2025 season 43 points behind championship leader Marc Marquez.

But a crash out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap six of 26 has dropped him 68 points adrift now, with Alex Marquez’s participation in the upcoming German Grand Prix in doubt after he broke his left hand.

Alex Marquez was battling with KTM’s Pedro Acosta at the time, with the pair rubbing on the exit of Turn 5 before the Gresini rider crashed on the change of direction onto the back straight.

Analysis of the data from his bike revealed that the contact with Acosta saw Marquez’s front brake lever pushed in, causing him to crash.

The stewards investigated the incident but took no further action, with Acosta going on to finish fourth.

Gresini explain Alex Marquez crash at Assen

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

“Alex suffered a break of the second bone of the left hand and I think tonight, or at least tomorrow morning, he will have surgery in Madrid,” Masini told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“It was a bad day for us definitely. I hope that he recovers in the right time, and also Fermin [Aldeguer] had a nasty crash but he’s ok at least.

“As you can see from the TV, he [Marquez] touched Pedro and he lost the right handlebar, but he also touched the front brake.

“So, we saw from the data a lot of pressure on the front brake and he crashed.”

The next grand prix at the Sachsenring takes place on the 11-13 July weekend, with the Czech GP following the week after.

At present, Gresini has no idea on what Alex Marquez’s recovery time will be - but doesn’t want him to rush back.

“No, we have to speak with the doctors I think tonight or tomorrow about the rehabilitation of the hand,” Masini added.

“We will see. The only thing we can say is I will ask Alex to take his time to recover well and restart from where we are, so at the top.

“I don’t know if in 10 days how he will feel. We will have to see during this week. This week will be crucial.”

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer had a crash at Turn 12 during the grand prix, with Honda’s Joan Mir running into his stricken bike.

Both riders walked away, but have been reported as experiencing pain and dizziness as a result of the crash. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
McLaren reveal Oscar Piastri apology after Lando Norris near-miss in F1 Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
13m ago
Max Verstappen reveals verdict on Kimi Antonelli F1 Austrian GP clash
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
22m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “The DNA of a bike is difficult to change”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
46m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

F1
47m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Nobody’s fault” judgement on Alex Marquez v Pedro Acosta crash at Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hits back at critics: “I was angry, show respect to other riders”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen
Pedro Acosta