A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen

A sting by an insect forces a MotoGP rider to hospital after Assen

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta will miss his post-MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix media duties as he has been taken to hospital due to an allergic reaction to an insect sting.

The 21-year-old enjoyed one of his more competitive grands prix of the 2025 season on the factory KTM on Sunday at Assen.

Starting from ninth, Pedro Acosta quickly worked his way into the podium battle before moving into third ahead of Pecco Bagnaia on lap nine of 26.

He tried to give chase on the leading duo of eventual winner Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, but was eventually overhauled by Bagnaia on the 14th tour.

From there, Acosta was left over three seconds adrift of Bagnaia at the chequered flag in fourth to match his best grand prix result of the season.

Pedro Acosta in hospital after insect sting

But he has since been taken to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction from an insect sting, according to KTM.

A brief statement from the team in its broadcast group read: “Pedro will not do any media today as he has to go to hospital because of an allergic reaction to a bee/wasp sting.

“Thanks for your understanding!”

Acosta is eighth in the championship on 98 points and remains the top KTM in the MotoGP standings.

Several riders will not take part in media duties this afternoon at Assen following numerous incidents in the grand prix.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez, second in the standings, is on his way to Spain for surgery on a broken left hand after an incident involving Acosta early in the grand prix.

Marquez’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer will also sit out his media duties due to dizziness from a crash at Turn 12.

This incident also affected Joan Mir, who was caught unaware by the stricken Gresini Ducati on the circuit exiting Turn 12 and ran into it.

Mir walked away from the crash, but Honda confirmed the 2020 world champion is “in a lot of pain and feeling a bit dizzy”.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
McLaren reveal Oscar Piastri apology after Lando Norris near-miss in F1 Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
13m ago
Max Verstappen reveals verdict on Kimi Antonelli F1 Austrian GP clash
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
22m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “The DNA of a bike is difficult to change”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
46m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

F1
47m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
McLaren
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Nobody’s fault” judgement on Alex Marquez v Pedro Acosta crash at Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hits back at critics: “I was angry, show respect to other riders”
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen
Pedro Acosta