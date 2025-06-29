A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen

Pedro Acosta will miss his post-MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix media duties as he has been taken to hospital due to an allergic reaction to an insect sting.

The 21-year-old enjoyed one of his more competitive grands prix of the 2025 season on the factory KTM on Sunday at Assen.

Starting from ninth, Pedro Acosta quickly worked his way into the podium battle before moving into third ahead of Pecco Bagnaia on lap nine of 26.

He tried to give chase on the leading duo of eventual winner Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, but was eventually overhauled by Bagnaia on the 14th tour.

From there, Acosta was left over three seconds adrift of Bagnaia at the chequered flag in fourth to match his best grand prix result of the season.

Pedro Acosta in hospital after insect sting

But he has since been taken to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction from an insect sting, according to KTM.

A brief statement from the team in its broadcast group read: “Pedro will not do any media today as he has to go to hospital because of an allergic reaction to a bee/wasp sting.

“Thanks for your understanding!”

Acosta is eighth in the championship on 98 points and remains the top KTM in the MotoGP standings.

Several riders will not take part in media duties this afternoon at Assen following numerous incidents in the grand prix.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez, second in the standings, is on his way to Spain for surgery on a broken left hand after an incident involving Acosta early in the grand prix.

Marquez’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer will also sit out his media duties due to dizziness from a crash at Turn 12.

This incident also affected Joan Mir, who was caught unaware by the stricken Gresini Ducati on the circuit exiting Turn 12 and ran into it.

Mir walked away from the crash, but Honda confirmed the 2020 world champion is “in a lot of pain and feeling a bit dizzy”.