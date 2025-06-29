Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch race at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)307 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)239(-68)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)181(-126)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-168)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)136(-171)
6=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)121(-186)
7=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)101(-206)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)98(-209)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*81(-226)
10^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-238)
11˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)67(-240)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-258)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)47(-260)
14^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)44(-263)
15^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)42(-265)
16˅2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-269)
17^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)35(-272)
18^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)33(-274)
19˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-275)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-297)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-299)
22^1Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-301)
23˅1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-301)
24NASomkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-306)

Marc Marquez breaks away at the top of the MotoGP standings after a nasty accident leaves brother Alex Marquez with a hand injury at Assen.

Francesco Bagnaia moves closer in the runner-up battle with third place behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Rookie Somkiat Chantra scores his first MotoGP point.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

