Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Dutch race at Assen, round 10 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|307
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|239
|(-68)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|181
|(-126)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-168)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|136
|(-171)
|6
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|121
|(-186)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|101
|(-206)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|98
|(-209)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|81
|(-226)
|10
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-238)
|11
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|67
|(-240)
|12
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-258)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|47
|(-260)
|14
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|44
|(-263)
|15
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|42
|(-265)
|16
|˅2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-269)
|17
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|35
|(-272)
|18
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|33
|(-274)
|19
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-275)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-297)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-299)
|22
|^1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-301)
|23
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-301)
|24
|NA
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-306)
Marc Marquez breaks away at the top of the MotoGP standings after a nasty accident leaves brother Alex Marquez with a hand injury at Assen.
Francesco Bagnaia moves closer in the runner-up battle with third place behind Marco Bezzecchi.
Rookie Somkiat Chantra scores his first MotoGP point.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie