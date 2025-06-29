Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 307 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 239 (-68) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 181 (-126) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-168) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 136 (-171) 6 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 121 (-186) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 101 (-206) 8 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 98 (-209) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 81 (-226) 10 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-238) 11 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 67 (-240) 12 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 49 (-258) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 47 (-260) 14 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 44 (-263) 15 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 42 (-265) 16 ˅2 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 38 (-269) 17 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 35 (-272) 18 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 33 (-274) 19 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-275) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 10 (-297) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-299) 22 ^1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-301) 23 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-301) 24 NA Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-306)

Marc Marquez breaks away at the top of the MotoGP standings after a nasty accident leaves brother Alex Marquez with a hand injury at Assen.

Francesco Bagnaia moves closer in the runner-up battle with third place behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Rookie Somkiat Chantra scores his first MotoGP point.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

