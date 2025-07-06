Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’

Marc Marquez is unbeaten in last three MotoGP rounds

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez has thanks Ducati for helping him to “control my instincts” following his recent run of sprint/grand prix victories.

The factory Ducati rider has won the last three sprints and grands prix, with two of those coming at weak tracks in Mugello and Assen for him, to open up a 68-point lead in the championship.

This purple patch comes after a scrappy British Grand Prix in which he crashed prior to a red flag restart, as well as falls while in victory contention at COTA and Jerez.

Marc Marquez says in his weak tracks he has learned to “attack in the correct moments”, which was something highlighted at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend after it started with him suffering two heavy crashes in practice.

“Of course, the most important victories of the year were Qatar, Mugello and here [Assen], because they were race tracks where I didn’t expect that victory and I was fast,” he said.

“So, for that reason the most special one was Qatar because it was the first circuit where I had some doubts and there I was super-fast, and I had that extra concentration to attack in the correct moments.

“Especially this [Dutch GP] weekend that didn’t start in the best way, I’m happy for myself and happy also for Ducati because they helped me to control myself and to control my instincts.”

On what he has changed to improve his Sunday form, Marquez added: “I try to manage to don’t repeat the mistakes.

“I don’t want to say a lot of things because maybe in the next race I will do.

“But on that Sunday, those were my weak points, and always I try to focus to improve my weak point.

“Let’s see if we can keep that consistency. It looks like right now that we changed a bit the bike balance, the team is helping me a bit and I feel much more comfortable on those first laps as I do on those last laps.

“Today [Sunday at Assen] was not the perfect start like yesterday, but I had the rhythm to overtake Alex pMarquez], to overtake Pecco. [Bagnaia] and to lead the race.”

Sachsenring a place to attack, says Marc Marquez

The next round will be the German Grand Prix at Marquez’s beloved Sachsenring, where he won every year in MotoGP between 2013 and 2021.

While the previous two grands prix this season have been places where Marquez has felt like he has had to ride defensively, he says he will “attack” in Germany.

However, with his lead in the championship so healthy now, he knows that he must “start to manage a bit” this advantage.

“So, Sachsenring… here [at Assen] I said on Thursday I will try to defend.

“Sachsenring I will try to attack, I will try to take 37 points.

“But I need to understand that if somebody is faster, they are faster.

“Now, I start to have some advantage in the championship where we’re not even in the middle of the championship, still a lot of races to go, but you need to start to manage a bit.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
46s ago
Jenson Button tells Zak Brown why Oscar Piastri’s F1 penalty was correct
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
25m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
IndyCar
26m ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
27m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
29m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
41m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
54m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
F1 Results
56m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
1h ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri