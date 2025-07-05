Aprilia on Jorge Martin: ‘Unhappy riders have fought for MotoGP titles’

Aprilia boss talks Jorge Martin dispute

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says riders have fought for world titles “for many years” while “unhappy” with a MotoGP team, as he talks reconciliation with Jorge Martin.

The Italian manufacturer made a big money move to sign the 2024 world champion last year when Ducati made a decision to go back on its original plans to promote Jorge Martin to its factory team in favour of Marc Marquez.

After a strong start to the relationship last November in the end-of-season test, in which Aprilia noted that Jorge Martin has shown real leadership qualities, it has turned sour in the last two months.

Martin is looking to exercise a performance clause in his contract to quit the team at the end of the year, with Aprilia insisting that his injury absence for most of 2025 nullifies this.

At the Dutch Grand Prix, Martin’s manager Albert Valera said his rider was “free” for the 2026 season and confirmed long-standing rumours that Honda is an option for him.

Aprilia denied this and says it will take the matter to court if it has to, marking a significant escalation in this contract dispute.

Massimo Rivola says the priority is for Martin to race with Aprilia next year, but this situation has raised questions about whether this relationship is salvageable in any way.

Asked just that last weekend at Assen, Rivola replied: “For sure, it’s not a comfortable situation.

“For sure, we got him for good reasons and I think he chose us for performance reasons.

“And we showed that the performance is still there. In the past we saw riders unhappy about the company/the boss, that fought for the world title for many years.

“So, let’s see. Luckily we don’t have children!”

Read more: How one MotoGP rival is frustrating Jorge Martin in his Aprilia contract dispute

Jorge Lorenzo fought for the 2016 world title with Yamaha despite falling out with the team over its handling of the conclusion to the controversial 2015 championship battle and its muted celebrations.

Valentino Rossi won the 2003 MotoGP crown with Honda despite feeling alienated by the brand, who claimed its machinery was more important in its success at the time than the rider.

Both riders ended up at new teams the following year, while in recent times fractured relationships have proven difficult to repair.

Maverick Vinales fell out with Yamaha across the 2021 season before electing to break his two-year contract early, before he was ousted entirely the Styrian Grand Prix for deliberately trying to damage his M1’s engine.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

