Raul Fernandez emerges from “strange situation, couldn’t really enjoy riding”

Overshadowed by team-mate Ai Ogura at the start of the 2025 MotoGP season, a third top-ten in a row has put Raul Fernandez within five points of the Japanese rookie.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was praised for doing a “great job” by team principal Davide Brivio after fighting back from 15th to 8th in Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP.

“I’m really happy. I think we are doing a good job and I’m super delighted for the team as well,” Fernandez said.

“Trackhouse helped me a lot, also in the tough moments with Justin [Marks] and Davide [Brivio] supporting me - especially at the beginning of the season.

“I was in a strange situation and couldn’t really enjoy riding.

“I was frustrated because we couldn’t find a good way to be fast so, thanks to the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, since the Jerez test we are doing well and since Le Mans we are always in the top 10, fighting for a really good result, like today.”

The Spaniard set the seventh-fastest lap of the race – just 0.265s off Francesco Bagnaia’s benchmark – and clocked a series of low 1m32s laps after overcoming early issues with rear temperature.

“The race was super good, also my pace, although at the beginning of the race with the medium rear it was a bit tricky to make the tyre work so I spent four, five laps where I couldn’t ride the bike like I wanted - I had to warm up the tyre well,” Fernandez explained.

“Once I felt the tyre was ready, I started to find good pace. It was a nice surprise, I made a 32.4 and was very consistent in the 32’s, so I’m very happy overall.

“I feel we are going in a good way to make another step forward - I feel ready, the team is ready and thanks to Aprilia’s help we can make this next step.”

With Fernandez established as a top ten regular, Brivio says the goal now must be to target higher positions.

“It’s very important to be consistent in this position and then try also to go even higher,” Brivio said. “So, good job again today, we keep going and try to improve further.”

Ogura’s race ended in disappointment after he was collected in a first-lap incident involving Miguel Oliveira.

“Unfortunately, there was an accident in turn five and I was outside, so I couldn’t avoid the riders who had contact,” said Ogura.

“It’s a shame that our weekend ends in this kind of way but it happens.”

Ogura remains 12th in the standings after ten of 22 rounds, with Fernandez gaining momentum behind him in 14th.