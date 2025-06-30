Raul Fernandez emerges from “strange situation, couldn’t really enjoy riding”

Raul Fernandez “couldn’t enjoy riding” early in the MotoGP season, top ten run continues at Assen.

Raul Fernandez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

Overshadowed by team-mate Ai Ogura at the start of the 2025 MotoGP season, a third top-ten in a row has put Raul Fernandez within five points of the Japanese rookie.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was praised for doing a “great job” by team principal Davide Brivio after fighting back from 15th to 8th in Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP.

“I’m really happy. I think we are doing a good job and I’m super delighted for the team as well,” Fernandez said.

“Trackhouse helped me a lot, also in the tough moments with Justin [Marks] and Davide [Brivio] supporting me - especially at the beginning of the season.

“I was in a strange situation and couldn’t really enjoy riding.

“I was frustrated because we couldn’t find a good way to be fast so, thanks to the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, since the Jerez test we are doing well and since Le Mans we are always in the top 10, fighting for a really good result, like today.”

The Spaniard set the seventh-fastest lap of the race – just 0.265s off Francesco Bagnaia’s benchmark – and clocked a series of low 1m32s laps after overcoming early issues with rear temperature.

“The race was super good, also my pace, although at the beginning of the race with the medium rear it was a bit tricky to make the tyre work so I spent four, five laps where I couldn’t ride the bike like I wanted - I had to warm up the tyre well,” Fernandez explained.

“Once I felt the tyre was ready, I started to find good pace. It was a nice surprise, I made a 32.4 and was very consistent in the 32’s, so I’m very happy overall.

“I feel we are going in a good way to make another step forward - I feel ready, the team is ready and thanks to Aprilia’s help we can make this next step.”

With Fernandez established as a top ten regular, Brivio says the goal now must be to target higher positions.

“It’s very important to be consistent in this position and then try also to go even higher,” Brivio said. “So, good job again today, we keep going and try to improve further.”

Ogura’s race ended in disappointment after he was collected in a first-lap incident involving Miguel Oliveira.

“Unfortunately, there was an accident in turn five and I was outside, so I couldn’t avoid the riders who had contact,” said Ogura.

“It’s a shame that our weekend ends in this kind of way but it happens.”

Ogura remains 12th in the standings after ten of 22 rounds, with Fernandez gaining momentum behind him in 14th.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Aprilia issues positive recovery update for Jorge Martin, but German MotoGP return off
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
18m ago
Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal
Paul Aron
F1 News
35m ago
Revealed: The real-life F1 crash which was inspiration in Brad Pitt movie
Martin Donnelly
F1 News
50m ago
Ferrari address Lewis Hamilton’s “I don’t want to stop” plea
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie fetches staggering nine-figure sum at the box office
Brad Pitt

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc left 'frustrated' as recurring Ferrari limitation hampers Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed
Start of the Australian Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone did something for the very first time at F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
2h ago
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 Feature
2h ago
F1 penalty points: Relief as Max Verstappen race ban threat is diminished
Max Verstappen