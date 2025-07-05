“Focus on his own” bike dig at Pedro Acosta by one MotoGP rival

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio has made a dig at Pedro Acosta amid ongoing rumours of the Spaniard potentially quitting KTM for the team next year.

With 2025 proving to be a difficult campaign so far for KTM and the expected challenge for victories by Pedro Acosta not materialising, his future at the Austrian marque has been in question all year.

The 21-year-old had been linked to a Honda move, though this looks unlikely now as Jorge Martin - who manages both riders - has become central in those rumours amid a contract dispute with Aprilia.

The persistent rumour around Pedro Acosta has been a possible link up with Ducati in 2026 at Valentino Rossi’s team, which were sparked by his visit to the VR46 Ranch in January for the 100Km of Champions event.

Fabio Di Giannantonio would be his team-mate in this scenario, as he has a two-year deal to ride a factory Ducati at VR46, with Franco Morbidelli out of contract at the end of the year.

Following the Dutch GP, though, Di Giannantonio made a dig at Acosta when asked about these rumours by the Italian media.

“I am on a Ducati with my super team and I am happy, so I don’t care what Pedro does,” Di Giannantonio is reported by GPOne as saying.

“I feel sorry for his team because it’s not good to talk so much about another brand.

“I don’t know what the atmosphere is in his box. Maybe he should focus on his own, because there are so many riders on KTM who are doing well.”

For most of this season, only Acosta and Tech3’s Maverick Vinales have managed top results for KTM.

Acosta was fourth at the Dutch Grand Prix having run inside the podium battle for much of it, while Vinales came from eighth on the grid to fifth.

Acosta is the leading KTM rider in the standings in eighth on 98 points, with Vinales in 10th on 69.

However, the latter has had good results denied to him for various reasons, such as a tyre pressure penalty robbing him of a second-place finish in Qatar and a tangle with Morbidelli at Mugello taking him out of the top five.

In recent weeks, Acosta has turned up the pressure on KTM to deliver him improvements to the bike in order to allow him to fight at the front consistently, while insisting that he has a contract with the brand for next year.

Acosta had to go to hospital on Sunday following the Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a severe allergic reaction from a bee sting.

He was released from hospital the same day after treatment.