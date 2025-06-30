Aprilia issues positive recovery update for Jorge Martin, but German MotoGP return off

Aprilia has released a positive update on Jorge Martin’s injury recovery following an examination in Barcelona on Monday, though a timeline for his MotoGP return has not been finalised.

The 2024 world champion has been plagued by injury all year, with numerous fractures from separate incidents forcing him to miss the opening three rounds of the campaign.

A crash during the Qatar Grand Prix in his return to racing led to further fractures in his wrist and ribs, which have kept him on the sidelines since.

Jorge Martin has been increasing his training lately, with it thought his return to racing could be as soon as July.

On Monday, an exam found that Martin’s scaphoid is healing well but is not yet fully recovered, while the same is true of his rib fractures.

Two weeks of healing on his ribs have been suggested, with a private exam to further evaluate him set for next week.

As such, he will not return at the German Grand Prix in two weeks’ time as originally hoped but could race the following week at the Czech Grand Prix.

A date for a private test will be set after next week’s private exam.

A statement from Aprilia read: “This is the medical report for Jorge Martin following the examinations carried out on 30/06/2025 at the Dexeus University Hospital, Quiron Group.

“Report by Dr. Xavier Mir regarding the scaphoid: clinical progress is good, with nearly a full range of motion in the scaphoid.

“Right now the bone consolidation is not yet 100%, but the healing process is progressing positively, despite the repair not yet being fully complete.

"Report by Dr. Angel Charte regarding the rib fractures: there is significant improvement in the fracture sites of most of the left rib injuries.

“Despite the notable progress, some of the fractures have not yet fully consolidated.

“The evolution is very positive, and on this basis two more weeks are needed for complete healing.

“A private examination is scheduled early next week for further evaluation.

“Participation in the German GP is ruled out.”

Under new rules pushed through as a result of Martin’s injuries, he will be able to take part in one day of test prior to his racing return. Aprilia has previously suggested this could be at Misano.

In his absence, he will continue to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Martin is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with Aprilia, as he is looking to activate a performance clause in order to quite the marque a year early.

His manager has already confirmed the rumours that Honda is an option.