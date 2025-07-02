Aprilia ‘contact’ rider as a Plan B if Jorge Martin leaves

Aprilia have reportedly contacted a MotoGP rider, in case they lose Jorge Martin.

The manufacturer is locked in a tense row with their star rider Martin about whether he stays in 2026.

Although they intend to keep him, a Plan B has been identified and an initial move has reportedly been made.

Enea Bastianini is the rider who has been linked.

“There has been contact,” report Sky Italia.

But a move is only on the table in the event that Martin departs Aprilia in 2026.

Pramac Yamaha, as well as Aprilia, hold an interest in Bastianini, the report says.

Enea Bastianini

Bastianini lost his factory Ducati seat to Marc Marquez this season, so signed for the Tech3 KTM team.

But he has been unable to rediscover front-running performance since his change of machinery.

He lags behind teammate Maverick Vinales, and factory KTM duo Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, in the MotoGP standings.

P7 at the Circuit of the Americas has been the best that Bastianini has managed on his KTM this season.

Aprilia vacancy if Jorge Martin exits

But an attractive opening at an Italian team could arise if Jorge Martin leaves Aprilia.

The reigning MotoGP champion is contracted for 2026 but insists there is a clause allowing him to leave.

His manager’s assertion that he is available to be signed by a rival team next year was quickly dismissed by Aprilia.

Massimo Rivola, the Aprilia CEO, has threatened to resolve the dispute in court.

In Martin’s injury-enforced absence, Aprilia won the British MotoGP via his teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin will be absent from the next round at the Sachsenring but Rivola hopes he will return to racing at Brno, the final race before the MotoGP summer break.