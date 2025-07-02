Alex Marquez's scar is on show as he plots MotoGP return from injury

Alex Marquez has started on the MotoGP comeback trail after surgery.

The Gresini Ducati rider successfully went under the knife to fix a hand injury sustained at the weekend.

Marquez tangled with Pedro Acosta on the back straight at Assen in the Dutch MotoGP, and crashed when his front brake lever was touched.

He broke his hand and was swiftly operated upon.

“Great news from my first post-surgery check-up,” he declared on social media. “Recovery begins.”

When will Alex Marquez be back?

The timescale for Alex Marquez’s return to racing is unknown.

The next round is the German MotoGP is in a week-and-a-half, from July 11-13.

It means that Marquez will, at least, have one free weekend to rest and recuperate. It is not inconceivable that he could race, or at least attend the German MotoGP to undergo a medical check-up before partaking in the first Friday session.

However, the Sachsenring is known to be one of the calendar’s most physical tracks.

A week after Germany, the Czech MotoGP will be held at Brno. This is the final round before a month break.

Marquez is currently second in the MotoGP standings, trailing only his brother Marc. He is 68 points behind, the cost of crashing out while his brother won the grand prix at Assen.

But Alex has received rave reviews this season for outperforming Pecco Bagnaia while on older machinery. He is 58 points ahead of Bagnaia in the standings.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

