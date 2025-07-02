Marco Bezzecchi points to new Aprilia component which "helps in some places"

Marco Bezzecchi says updated Aprilia aerodynamics at the Dutch TT made “a step”.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Second place at the Dutch MotoGP came with new aerodynamics for Marco Bezzecchi and the Aprilia RS-GP.

Bezzecchi tried the new aerodynamics, which featured a revision to the wings positioned on the side of the seat unit, for the first time on Sunday morning in the MotoGP Warm Up session, following a positive evaluation by Lorenzo Savadori on Saturday.

Bezzecchi said that, while the new aerodynamics are similar to previous versions, they offered a step forwards.

“The new aero is very similar to the old one,” Marco Bezzecchi explained in the post-race press conference at Assen.

“It’s a step for sure, it helps in some places of the riding but it was more because of the work I did on the riding style, especially in sector three.

“I was making mistakes on the line in turns 10 and 11, especially Friday but also [Saturday] in qualifying.

“So, yesterday evening I tried to work on this, try to study the videos from the other riders, the data and everything to adjust that area; then I was coming out of [turn] 11 very strong so I think this was the key, let’s say.

“But it wasn’t enough to try an overtake on Marc.”

Paolo Bonora told MotoGP.com’s After the Flag review show in Assen that Savadori’s input on Saturday was crucial for Aprilia to decide to let Bezzecchi try the new aerodynamics on Sunday morning.

“For sure, we have to take some risk because the competitors and this championship is such a high level that we have to take some risk,” the Aprilia Racing Team Manager said.

“But, to be honest, after the test that Lorenzo Savadori made yesterday, it was so clear the comment, then on the data we confirmed the comment of Lorenzo, so there is a [double] confirmation about the step forward that these aerodynamics give to the bike, to the rider.

“So, we were quite confident to bring the new solution on the bike.

“To be honest, we would like to have the confirmation also from Marco’s [Bezzecchi] side, and after the Warm Up he said ‘We keep it.’”

