Jorge Martin offers clue to MotoGP return date

Jorge Martin has offered a hint at where he might make his return to MotoGP after months out through injury.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A clue has been given by Jorge Martin into the race where he could make his return to MotoGP.

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has been out of action for almost all of this season through injury, but he is now preparing to get back on the bike for the first time since April.

The Mallorcan first suffered injury only a few laps into the opening day of the first test of the preseason in Malaysia. Ahead of his planned return to action at the first round of 2025 in Thailand, Martin crashed in training and suffered more injuries that kept him out until April.

Then, having finally been able to return in Qatar, Martin crashed in the grand prix and was hit by Fabio Di Giannantonio as he slid along the track. He broke ribs in that crash and suffered a pneumothorax which left him stuck in Qatar for several days after the race.

Almost three months later and Martin is finally planning to get back on the Aprilia RS-GP, but a recent medical check ruled him out of the next race in Germany.

Jorge Martin drops MotoGP return clue

As a result, the earliest Martin could return would be one week later at the Czech Grand Prix on 18–20 July.

It will be MotoGP’s first visit to the Brno circuit since 2020 when Martin himself was racing for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in Moto2.

As a result, it will be a learning weekend for most riders in the Czech Republic, but even more so for Martin who has never ridden a MotoGP bike there and has still very limited experience of the RS-GP.

An Instagram story (above) posted by Martin on 1 July showed the Spanish rider watching the FP4 session from the 2020 Czech Grand Prix as he tries to ready himself for what he hopes will be a return to action at Brno in three weeks’ time.

To post his ‘homework’ publicly can also be taken as a sign of the Aprilia Racing rider’s confidence of being able to return at what will be the 12th round of the 2025 season.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

