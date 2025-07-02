Jorge Lorenzo names the MotoGP rider with same sensational skill as Casey Stoner

Jorge Lorenzo has compared a Casey Stoner attribute to a current MotoGP rider.

Lorenzo, who was MotoGP Champion three times between 2010–2015, also likened his own riding style to Francesco Bagnaia - the Italian’s debut season, 2019, was Lorenzo’s last in the premier class.

As such, Lorenzo has spent the years Bagnaia used to become one of the reference riders in MotoGP – and a two-time premier class champion – observing the Ducati Lenovo Team rider from the outside.

Casey Stoner comparison made by Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Pecco is a rider who likes to have everything under control both on and off the track, and right now he doesn’t feel confident with the front of the bike,” Jorge Lorenzo said in an interview with Italian publication GPOne.

“With his style he needs to have a lot of confidence with the front tyre.

“While Marquez, because of his skill in saves, is more used to riding without having good confidence and doesn’t suffer as much.

“Bagnaia has a style a bit like mine, Max Biaggi’s or Luca Cadalora’s,” Lorenzo said.

“We need a very stable bike. While riders like Marc Marquez or Stoner go strong even when the bike has a lot of shortcomings.”

Stoner's sensational skill is often considered the basis for what Marquez went on to achieve.

Stoner and Marquez were almost Honda teammates. But Stoner retired early, as Marquez entered the premier class. Marquez then won the MotoGP title at the first time of asking in Stoner's absence.

Marquez has returned to his Honda heyday this season riding a factory Ducati, dominating even his teammate Bagnaia.

Lorenzo explained that Bagnaia is performing well despite being so far behind Marquez.

“Psychologically you always feel stronger and more confident when you are the fastest, or when you are more or less at the level of the fastest,” he said.

“As was my case when I raced with Stoner, Marquez or Valentino [Rossi].

“How much you feel inferior, it’s not easy to still have confidence and feel secure.

“In my opinion, Bagnaia is handling it quite well. He doesn’t give up and at least he tries.

“However, it’s not easy to stay close to a phenomenon like Marquez, who right now has proven to be the best in almost all aspects.”