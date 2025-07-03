New rear aero for Yamaha V4 at Brno test

Rear aero the main visual difference during latest Yamaha V4 MotoGP test.

Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP engine project continued to evolve during this week’s private test in Brno.

Photos obtained by Speedweek.com show test riders Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez putting the new prototype through its paces with revised rear aerodynamics.

The private test, held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Czech MotoGP venue, featured Honda and Yamaha MotoGP test teams as well as several Moto2 riders.

Due to their D-concession ranking, the Japanese factories can also bring race riders to private tests.

Alex Rins and Miguel Oliveira were present for Yamaha, while Honda’s Luca Marini returned to action for the first time since his Suzuka testing injuries.

Alongside development work for the current Inline M1 machine, Speedweek reports that Dovizioso rode the V4 on Tuesday before Fernandez took over on Wednesday.

The most striking visual development was a new KTM-style rear wing.

Yamaha does not comment on private tests, and no V4 lap times have so far been released, but Managing Director Paolo Pavesio said after the previous Barcelona outing:

“[The V4] is in the very early stages of development, so of course there are many things that need to be fixed, But in general the bike character, from what I hear from the riders, is going in the direction we were looking for.”

Yamaha maintains no decision has been taken on which bike it will race in 2026 and that the V4 will only get the nod if it outperforms the Inline machine.

The current M1 rear aero and KTM rear wing can be seen below. Since it is not an area covered by the homologation rules, the Yamaha race riders could try the latest wing design on their Inline machines at the next round in Germany.

If all goes well, the V4 is tipped to make a wild-card appearance, with Fernandez, in the closing stages of the 2025 campaign.

Yamaha rear aero
Yamaha rear aero
KTM rear wing
KTM rear wing
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

