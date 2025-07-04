Pedro Acosta, who matching his and KTM’s best result of the MotoGP season with fourth in the Dutch Grand Prix, says he’s actively adapting his hard-braking riding style to better suit flowing circuits like Assen.

Naturally aggressive on braking, Acosta admitted that while that style works well at stop-go tracks, it’s been a weakness at more flowing layouts like Silverstone or Mugello.

“We are trying to change my riding style since last year, because maybe I was too fast in some tracks and too slow in others like Silverstone or [Assen],” Acosta said.

“More or less, it’s working. I feel more comfortable in these flowing tracks like Silverstone, Aragon, Mugello and Assen. The bike is working quite OK. Still things to improve, of course, but we are on the way.”

Asked where specifically he’s making changes, the 21-year-old explained:

“Well, try to be more smooth. I mean, last year I was super strong at tracks where I could brake hard, but at tracks like Assen or Silverstone I was struggling a lot [for] flow, let’s say.

“It’s super natural for me to brake hard, but not that natural to flow a bit more. Even at home I’m changing my training to go in that direction. Trying to be more conscious when I need to brake hard, or use one or the other riding style.

“Also, we are working a lot in the team, pointing out what I’m doing wrong and how to improve.”

Acosta’s evolution comes as new Tech3 signing Maverick Vinales continues to underline the effectiveness of a smooth style on the RC16.

Vinales led the opening laps in Qatar on his way to second place, only to lose the podium to a post-race tyre pressure penalty. Like Acosta, his best official result of the season so far remains a fourth-place finish.

Asked about his own approach to the KTM, Vinales said: “The thing is that if you don't ride smooth, you are not fast! So I don't know… I think I'm following what the bike needs to be fast. It’s a good sign because it's how I like to ride the bike.”

As for whether he’s changing the character of the RC16, the Spaniard replied:

“I think I'm following what the bike needs. I don't know if I'm changing the character - I'm just following what I feel makes me faster. But still, there is room to improve. So we are on the way.”

Acosta is eighth in the world championship and Vinales tenth as the 2025 MotoGP season reaches its midway stage in Germany next weekend.