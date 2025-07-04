Jorge Martin, Aprilia MotoGP contract dispute: “Very, very sad from both sides”

Aleix Espargaro has described the escalating contract dispute between Jorge Martin and Aprilia as “very sad from both sides,” as uncertainty continues to surround the reigning MotoGP world champion’s future.

Espargaro, who helped broker Martin’s deal with Aprilia last year, spoke about the rift between his close friend and former team at the conclusion of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Martin joined Aprilia as MotoGP champion for 2025 but has been limited to a single grand prix appearance due to three separate injury setbacks, two aboard the RS-GP and one during training.

Now, the Spaniard’s status for 2026 is the subject of legal and contractual wrangling.

Martin’s management, led by Albert Valera, insists a performance-related clause has been activated, making him a free agent for next season. Aprilia disputes that claim, arguing the contract remains valid until the end of 2026.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has strengthened Aprilia's position by stating Martin cannot race for another MotoGP team until the current situation is resolved - either through mutual agreement or a court decision.

Speaking in Assen, where he was substituting for the injured Luca Marini at HRC, Espargaro admitted the dispute is difficult to watch, but suggested there was little point in trying to keep a rider if he wants to leave.

“I see it as very hard. Very, very sad from both sides,” Espargaro said.

“I can understand both sides… If there is a clause that allows him to go out and he doesn’t want to stay in one place, I don’t understand the position of the other side to retain a guy who doesn’t want to be there.

“But I can understand that for both sides it’s not easy to deal with the situation. Jorge has a brilliant manager and it’s going to be difficult to understand what’s going to happen.”

The situation is further complicated by Espargaro’s current role as a test and development rider with Honda, Martin’s likely destination should he exit Aprilia.

Valera, who also manages Espargaro, has confirmed Honda is an option, while HRC has openly acknowledged its interest in Martin for 2026.

Despite the tension, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola insists the priority remains to keep Martin, but also confirmed the factory is ready to defend its position in court if necessary.

That will concern Martin, since a lengthy legal case could leave him in limbo for 2026.

Aprilia has less incentive for a quick resolution, having already found a new RS-GP race winner and team leader in Marco Bezzecchi. And with most of the grid contracted until the end of 2026, replacement options for Martin are already limited.

Martin has missed nine of the ten rounds so far. His earliest possible return would be the Czech Grand Prix on July 19–21, though Aprilia has stated any coeback decision will follow his next medical evaluation.

Martin took the next step towards a MotoGP return by riding a Superbike in Barcelona on Thursday.