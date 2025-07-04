Jorge Martin back on track in Barcelona

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has taken a major step toward his comeback by returning to the track in Barcelona.

The Spaniard, currently embroiled in a contract wrangle with Aprilia over an exit clause for 2026, rode an RSV4 superbike at the MotoGP venue on Thursday.

It was the first time Martin had been on two wheels since rib fractures and lung damage during his only grand prix appearance of the season, in Qatar on April 13, when he fell and was clipped by Fabio di Giannantonio.

"Back to the bike after 3 months," Martin wrote on Instagram.

Jorge Martin returns to the track at Barcelona (Instagram)

Martin had already missed pre-season testing and the opening rounds of his title defence due to wrist and ankle injuries during a pair of brutal accidents. The first was in the opening hours of the Sepang test and second a Supermoto training accident.

Despite his two-wheeled return, the latest medical check on Martin’s injuries 'ruled out' a MotoGP comeback in next weekend’s German round at Sachsenring.

Dr. Angel Charte reported "significant improvement in the fracture sites of most of the left rib injuries" but that "some of the fractures have not yet fully consolidated.

"The evolution is very positive, and on this basis, two more weeks are needed for complete healing."

A grand prix return at Brno from July 18-20 would fit that timeline. The Czech round is also the last event before the MotoGP summer break.

Otherwise, Martin would need to wait until the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring from August 15-17.