KTM wild-card absence “not a disadvantage”

Brad Binder says KTM’s decision not to use wild-cards for Pedrosa or Espargaro in 2025 isn’t hurting development.

Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa

After ten rounds of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, KTM has yet to make use of any wild-card entries for its test riders.

While Ducati is excluded from wild-cards under MotoGP’s concession rules due to its top-tier (A) status, KTM - classified in ranking C, alongside Aprilia - has the right to deploy up to six wild-cards per season.

However, KTM has so far opted not to race its test riders Dani Pedrosa or Pol Espargaro.

Pedrosa has made four Grand Prix appearances in recent seasons - most recently at Jerez in 2024 - while Espargaro took part in three wild-card outings last year after shifting into a test role following his full-time retirement.

But since KTM’s financial restructuring, both have continued only in testing roles, with no race entries.

Asked whether the lack of wild-cards is limiting KTM’s development, factory star Brad Binder downplayed the issue.

“I think the only cool thing about having the wild-cards is that they get to try something completely different, because they don't fall [completely] under our rule book,” said the factory KTM rider, referring to tighter homologation restrictions for full-time entries.

“So it gives them the opportunity to try things for the future, or try new things that they've found in testing. All in all, I think it all boils down to the same thing at the end of the day.

“I don't think [it’s been a disadvantage].”

Binder also pointed to the experience of KTM’s test team, highlighting their combined 26 seasons of premier-class racing: “I think our two test riders have done a lot of race laps, so they've got it under control.”

KTM has yet to score a podium in 2025, with a best finish of fourth place for Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales. 

New Tech3 rider Vinales also crossed the line as runner-up in Qatar, before receiving a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

KTM is currently third in the constructors' standings, over 200 points from Ducati but just 8 behind Aprilia. Honda is 9 points behind in fourth, with Yamaha in fifth.

Ducati (8), Aprilia (1) and Honda (1) have shared the Grand Prix victories so far this season. Yamaha finished second with Fabio Quartararo in Jerez, with the Frenchman retiring from the lead at Silverstone.

