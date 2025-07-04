Liberty Media completes acquisition of MotoGP

Liberty Media has completed its €4.2 billion acquisition of Dorna Sports, officially bringing MotoGP under the same ownership umbrella as Formula 1.

The deal, which recently received final approval from the European Commission, sees Liberty take an 84% controlling stake in Dorna, with the remaining 16% retained by existing management.

MotoGP now becomes part of Liberty’s Formula One Group, alongside F1 and media company Quint.

The transaction marks the beginning of a new era for MotoGP, which will remain under the leadership of long-time CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and his existing senior management team, including COO and CFO Enrique Aldama.

Liberty Media's board and executive team - featuring Chase Carey and Sean Bratches, both instrumental in F1’s recent commercial boom - will also join the Dorna board.

Dorna has held the exclusive commercial and broadcasting rights for MotoGP since 1991. As well as the supporting Moto2 and Moto3 grand prix classes, Dorna also oversees MotoE and the World Superbike Championship.

With the deal now complete, MotoGP will be hoping Liberty Media can replicate the surge in interest for Formula 1, which it acquired in 2017.