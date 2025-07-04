Liberty Media completes acquisition of MotoGP

Liberty Media has officially completed its €4.2 billion acquisition of MotoGP

Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

Liberty Media has completed its €4.2 billion acquisition of Dorna Sports, officially bringing MotoGP under the same ownership umbrella as Formula 1.

The deal, which recently received final approval from the European Commission, sees Liberty take an 84% controlling stake in Dorna, with the remaining 16% retained by existing management.

MotoGP now becomes part of Liberty’s Formula One Group, alongside F1 and media company Quint.

The transaction marks the beginning of a new era for MotoGP, which will remain under the leadership of long-time CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and his existing senior management team, including COO and CFO Enrique Aldama.

Liberty Media's board and executive team - featuring Chase Carey and Sean Bratches, both instrumental in F1’s recent commercial boom - will also join the Dorna board.

Dorna has held the exclusive commercial and broadcasting rights for MotoGP since 1991. As well as the supporting Moto2 and Moto3 grand prix classes, Dorna also oversees MotoE and the World Superbike Championship.

With the deal now complete, MotoGP will be hoping Liberty Media can replicate the surge in interest for Formula 1, which it acquired in 2017.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen-Mercedes rumours “embarrassing” for George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP News
16m ago
“Massive honour” to race Suzuka 8 Hours for Yamaha - Jack Miller
Jack Miller, 2025 Suzuka 8 Hours private test (July). Credit: Yamaha.
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
1h ago
Ranking Max Verstappen’s four options for F1 2026
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1
2h ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon predicts Max Verstappen’s teammate gap will shrink if he leaves Red Bull
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton: F1 filmmakers shouldn’t rush in creating a sequel
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
3h ago
Another MotoGP rider ruled out of the next race after a training injury
Somkiat Chantra
F1 News
3h ago
New rival emerges for Mohammed Ben Sulayem in FIA presidential race
Tim Mayer wants to become the next FIA president
WSBK News
3h ago
Sam Lowes makes WorldSBK future commitment with new two-year deal
Sam Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.