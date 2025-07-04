Another MotoGP rider ruled out of the next race after a training injury

Somkiat Chantra will be forced to sit out the next two MotoGP rounds after suffering a knee injury during a training accident earlier this week.

Chantra, who made history for Thailand by scoring his first premier-class point at Assen on Sunday, crashed while riding an off-road bike on Tuesday and sustained damage to the 'lateral collateral ligament' in his right knee.

The Moto2 race winner is set to undergo surgery next Tuesday at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona, ruling him out of both next weekend's German Grand Prix at Sachsenring and Czech round at Brno from July 18-20.

The MotoGP summer break then runs until the Austrian Grand Prix, in mid-August.

LCR Honda has not yet confirmed a replacement for the upcoming events.

HRC test riders Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami have both made race appearances this season.

Espargaro was on track last weekend in place of Luca Marini at Assen, his third race weekend of the season, while former LCR rider Nakagami claimed an excellent sixth place as a wild-card in the wet Le Mans round.