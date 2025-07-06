VR46 insider reveals “the great thing about Valentino Rossi is…”

Fabio Di Giannantonio finally got his first Mugello MotoGP podium with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 outfit.

Di Giannantonio finished third at Italian Grand Prix in Mugello earlier this month, he beat Ducati factory rider Francesco Bagnaia for his first MotoGP podium on his home race.

To make it more special, he achieved that feat while riding for VR46 Racing Team, owned by the MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, his second podium visit after COTA, also finishing third. But this one, on home soil and with The Doctor watching, meant something more.

“It was amazing, making the podium at Mugello, in front of my home family and crowds. It was great to be back on the podium and at a top level, as we want to be,” Di Giannantonio said.

Having someone like Rossi on his side, Diggia feels the energy around the nine-time Grand Prix World Champion. He also conceded that The Doctor gave him advice with his wealth of experience in the paddock.

“The energy was around Vale. It was a special weekend. Not a real party because he had to go back to his babies at home! It was special to give him this kind of race.

“Also because, every time he has come, I have not performed as I wanted. Finally we achieved a podium together. Now I want to continue to do this, to have parties with him!

“It is not pressure. He gives me a lot of help, advice and knowledge. The great thing about Vale is that he makes everything easy. When he gives you this mentality, everything is much easier, faster and cleaner. It is a huge help.”

Fabio di Giannantonio addresses key MotoGP weakness

Di Giannantonio is enjoying his best season in MotoGP to date. After the 10th round at Assen, he is fifth in the standing with 136 points, with three podiums – two at COTA and in the Mugello Sunday Race, and one other in the Silverstone Sprint Race.

But, qualifying hasn’t been his strongest point this year. From 10 rounds, he only had one front row start - second at COTA – plus two other second rows in Argentina and Qatar.

Diggia admitted that his approach towards the middle and end of a race, especially on the bike setup, cost him his qualifying speed and performance. He is looking to find a balance to make a proper qualifying time, as the last step to put himself in a fight with the leaders.

“We worked a lot in the past years to build a bike for the middle and end of a race, to increase my good point of managing tyres. I am a good tyre manager,” admit the 26 year old Italian.

“We increased this, making the bike as good as possible for this. But when you work on this, you lose performance on the time attack.

“We must find a balance to make a proper qualifying time, and a proper end of race with the tyres. It’s the last thing we have to work on to always be there, and to always fight with the top guys.”

“Ducati have six factory riders"

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Fabio di Giannantonio is one of the recipients of Ducati's latest MotoGP bike, the GP25, alongside factory duo Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

But compared to the leap between GP23 and GP24 last year, the difference between GP25 and the previous Ducati model – used by both Gresini riders and VR46's Franco Morbidelli – is “really zero”, so much so that Diggia said Ducati had six factory riders on the track.

“Ducati are bringing new parts. They are working a lot to improve the factory bike. It is in their interest to improve the bike, versus their competitors,” Diggia added.

“The role of the factory rider is to be on the podium. But there are lots of things happening. The gap between the GP25 and the GP24 is really zero! So we are, kind of, six factory riders. It’s not to be taken for granted that you go on the podium.”

Di Giannantonio has less than ideal preparation for the 2025 season. He just recovered from injury last season when he had another injury after a wheelie on the opening day of Sepang test went south. Fortunately, he was able to recover in time for the opening round, Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram, where he finished 10th.

“I had a crazy start to the season because of my injury, and we lost our way with the setup. It has not been a linear season so far. I will continue to work to make it happen,” Di Giannantonio said about the start of the 2025 season.

Compared to GP24, the GP25 is a handful bike to ride, with persistent front feeling problems – described as a ‘filter’ – giving Francesco Bagnaia problems during the season.

Despite feeling the same problems, Diggia – who jumped straight to GP25 from GP23 – said the new bike makes him faster, even on bad days.

“The ‘25 is a fantastic bike, the best I have ever ridden. We only see the results but, if you see the times, I have never been so fast. Even with poor performances I was much faster than with the GP23.”