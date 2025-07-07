Aprilia announce major development in Jorge Martin comeback plan

Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin will make his return to MotoGP machinery this week.

Aprilia has announced that the Spaniard will test an RS-GP25 at Misano on Wednesday, July 9.

The ride will mark Martin’s first time aboard a MotoGP bike since his accident at the Qatar Grand Prix on April 13, where he suffered rib fractures and lung damage after falling and being clipped by Fabio di Giannantonio.

The private test, made possible by a recent change to the MotoGP rules for injured riders, was confirmed in a short statement from Aprilia.

Martin, currently in the middle of a contract dispute with Aprilia regarding a 2026 exit clause, returned to two wheels on a Superbike at Barcelona last week, his first track action in three months.

The 27-year-old missed pre-season testing and the opening rounds of his MotoGP campaign after injuries during the opening morning of the Sepang test were followed by more fractures in a Supermoto accident on the eve of the Thai season opener.

His only grand prix appearance of the year so far came in Qatar, where he finished 16th in the Sprint before his mid-race accident in the grand prix.

Despite the track return in Barcelona, and upcoming MotoGP test, a recent medical check ruled Martin out of this weekend’s German Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte noted “significant improvement in the fracture sites of most of the left rib injuries” but added that some fractures “have not yet fully consolidated.”

Assuming that is still the case, and that the private RS-GP test goes well, Martin appears to be aiming for a MotoGP return at next weekend’s Czech Grand Prix in Brno, the last event before the summer break.