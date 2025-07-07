Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP scare: ‘Hand was numb, as if cut off’

Marc Marquez describes the consequences of his Assen MotoGP practice fall in new Ducati video.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
The latest ‘Inside Ducati’ You Tube video captures Marc Marquez discussing his heavy practice accident at Assen with the Ducati team.

Returning to the garage, Marquez is immediately surrounded by the likes of Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, waiting to understand his condition and what had happened.

“I came in too fast for the conditions of the track,” Marquez says in the video.

Dall’Igna replies: “The important thing is that you are okay.”

“I had a big hit here on the [left] arm and this hand was numb. As if it had been cut off,” Marquez adds.

Later discussing the incident with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez explains:

“[It was] the third lap… I did a very slow lap, then I did a mistake with the rear device. I started again and I didn’t have the perfect temperature.”

Marquez went on to suffer another heavy fall in the afternoon.

“Without [the big gravel stones] it would have gone better,” he tells Bagnaia.

Speaking to the media with a cut on his chin, he says: “The gravel is too big. They need to fix for next year.

“I couldn’t breathe. I slid on the gravel face down and that created all [my injuries]… We have rocks for the gravel.”

Despite the rough start to his Dutch weekend, Marquez was soon back on top, extending his MotoGP title lead with victory in the Sprint and grand prix. 

“The finger is numb, victory is an anaesthetic!” says Marc during his Sunday victory celebrations.

But it wasn’t just his face and hands that were injured on Friday, Marquez also took a hit to another ‘sensitive’ area.

“You still have big balls after the crash!” jokes Dall’Igna as they celebrate in parc ferme.

Embraced by MotoGP Dr Angel Charte, Marquez quips: “This weekend he looked at my balls more than my girlfriend!”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

