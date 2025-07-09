Trackhouse launch fan vote for new Gulf MotoGP livery

The eye-catching Gulf Oil livery is set to return to the MotoGP grid later this season - and this time, fans will decide the final design.

Trackhouse Racing has announced that its Gulf-themed Aprilia RS-GP machines will be back for the Indonesian and Malaysian Grands Prix, with three brand-new livery options available for fans to vote on.

The US-based satellite Aprilia team previously ran the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf branding at the season-opening rounds in Thailand and Argentina.

“When we launched the Gulf livery for the very first time, in Thailand, I felt it was a special moment, and the bikes looked beautiful,” said Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks.

“Now we will have the full Gulf colours return to the Trackhouse Aprilia bikes in Indonesia and Malaysia, in a livery chosen by our fans and I cannot wait to see which design is chosen.”

Fans can vote for their preferred livery design - titled ‘Passion’, ‘Progression’ or ‘Unity’ - until Monday, July 28 at 9am BST, with the winning look to be unveiled during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend (October 3–5).

The same livery will be used again at the Malaysian GP three weeks later.

Trackhouse launch Gulf oil livery vote for Indonesian and Malaysian MotoGPs

Trackhouse riders Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez welcomed the return of the livery and fan-led initiative.

“I’m really excited to have the Gulf livery back on our bikes in Indonesia and Malaysia,” said Ogura.

“The full Gulf design we had on track in Thailand and Argentina already is just beautiful… It will feel very good to ride with Gulf colours again—especially with fans voting for the livery.”

Fernandez added: “When I saw the bike in Thailand I already said, ‘a nice bike is a fast bike’, so I’m very happy to come back to Gulf colours.

“This time, all the fans can choose our livery, which is a great opportunity for everyone to be part of our Trackhouse MotoGP Team and the Gulf family!”

Gulf Oil International UK CEO Mike Jones said he is excited to see which livery the fans select.

“The response to our livery in Thailand and Argentina was remarkable. It created a real buzz across the global MotoGP fanbase in our first season of partnership.

“We had always planned to roll out another livery later in the season, but we knew we wanted fans to be involved. We are excited to see which option they select.”