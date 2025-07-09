Trackhouse launch fan vote for new Gulf MotoGP livery

Trackhouse confirms its Gulf Oil livery will return for Indonesia and Malaysia, with fans voting for the final design.

Ai Ogura, Gulf livery, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Gulf livery, 2025 Thai MotoGP

The eye-catching Gulf Oil livery is set to return to the MotoGP grid later this season - and this time, fans will decide the final design.

Trackhouse Racing has announced that its Gulf-themed Aprilia RS-GP machines will be back for the Indonesian and Malaysian Grands Prix, with three brand-new livery options available for fans to vote on.

The US-based satellite Aprilia team previously ran the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf branding at the season-opening rounds in Thailand and Argentina.

“When we launched the Gulf livery for the very first time, in Thailand, I felt it was a special moment, and the bikes looked beautiful,” said Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks.

“Now we will have the full Gulf colours return to the Trackhouse Aprilia bikes in Indonesia and Malaysia, in a livery chosen by our fans and I cannot wait to see which design is chosen.”

Fans can vote for their preferred livery design - titled ‘Passion’, ‘Progression’ or ‘Unity’ - until Monday, July 28 at 9am BST, with the winning look to be unveiled during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend (October 3–5).

The same livery will be used again at the Malaysian GP three weeks later.

Trackhouse launch Gulf oil livery vote for Indonesian and Malaysian MotoGPs
Trackhouse launch Gulf oil livery vote for Indonesian and Malaysian MotoGPs

Trackhouse riders Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez welcomed the return of the livery and fan-led initiative.

“I’m really excited to have the Gulf livery back on our bikes in Indonesia and Malaysia,” said Ogura.

“The full Gulf design we had on track in Thailand and Argentina already is just beautiful… It will feel very good to ride with Gulf colours again—especially with fans voting for the livery.”

Fernandez added: “When I saw the bike in Thailand I already said, ‘a nice bike is a fast bike’, so I’m very happy to come back to Gulf colours.

“This time, all the fans can choose our livery, which is a great opportunity for everyone to be part of our Trackhouse MotoGP Team and the Gulf family!”

Gulf Oil International UK CEO Mike Jones said he is excited to see which livery the fans select.

“The response to our livery in Thailand and Argentina was remarkable. It created a real buzz across the global MotoGP fanbase in our first season of partnership.

“We had always planned to roll out another livery later in the season, but we knew we wanted fans to be involved. We are excited to see which option they select.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
26s ago
Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull F1 team
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
18m ago
Aprilia explain the plan for Jorge Martin's MotoGP test today
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
38m ago
Major development today in Jorge Martin MotoGP comeback plan
Jorge Martin
F1 News
39m ago
Why Fernando Alonso was angry with Aston Martin in British GP
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
46m ago
MotoGP's top non-Ducati rider seeks an upset at "unique" Sachsenring
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

RR News
47m ago
Davey Todd fastest before weather interrupts Southern 100
Davey Todd
MotoGP News
57m ago
Surgery for Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda names replacement for Brno MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra
MotoGP News
57m ago
Trackhouse launch fan vote for new Gulf MotoGP livery
Ai Ogura, Gulf livery, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
59m ago
Fred Vasseur cagey on future after Ferrari CEO reveals ‘discussions’
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's future is uncertain
F1 News
2h ago
All the F1 stars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Nigel Mansell driving the Williams FW14B at Goodwood