Surgery for Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda names replacement for Brno MotoGP

LCR Honda has confirmed that MotoGP rookie Somkiat Chantra underwent surgery on his injured knee in Barcelona.

The team also announced that, while Le Mans winner Johann Zarco will ride along in Germany this weekend, Takaaki Nakagami will return to LCR in place of the Thai rider for the following Czech round at Brno.

Chantra, who made history for Thailand by scoring his first MotoGP point at Assen, sustained a 'lateral collateral' ligament injury in his right knee during an off-road training crash last week.

On Tuesday, LCR Honda confirmed that surgery on the injury “was satisfactory.”

The team added: “Chantra will not be replaced for this weekend’s German Grand Prix, while Takaaki Nakagami will step in as his substitute for the Czech Republic Grand Prix.”

Nakagami, who spent six seasons with the LCR Honda in MotoGP before losing his seat to Chantra, will be making his second race appearance of the season at Brno. 

The Japanese veteran, now a HRC test rider, impressed with sixth place in wet conditions at Le Mans earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Chantra will now focus on recovering in time for a return, after the MotoGP summer break, at the Austrian Grand Prix on August 15–17.
 

