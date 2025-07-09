MotoGP's top non-Ducati rider seeks an upset at "unique" Sachsenring

Marco Bezzecchi says the Sachsenring is a “unique” track on the MotoGP calendar.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says the Noale factory needs to “keep improving” ahead of this weekend’s German MotoGP.

Bezzecchi heads to the Sachsenring off the back of a first double-podium weekend since the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix at Assen two weeks ago.

They were results which Aprilia Racing Team Manager Paolo Bonora said afterwards were down to improvements that had been made since the post-race test at Aragon that had helped Bezzecchi to qualify better.

With that in mind, the rider who now lies sixth in the riders’ standings as the best non-Ducati pilot is hoping to continue with the positive momentum at the Sachsenring.

“I’m really happy to be racing at Sachsenring,” said Marco Bezzecchi ahead of the Sachsenring race.

“It’s a unique track, but one I’ve always liked and always had fun on. It will be very interesting to experience it on the Aprilia.

“We’re coming off a good run, and we need to keep working this way and keep improving.”

Savadori “a bit less familiar with the Sachsenring”

Bezzecchi’s Aprilia Racing teammate Lorenzo Savadori arrives at the Sachsenring to race for only the second time in his career.

He previously contested the German MotoGP during his brief time as a full-time factory Aprilia rider in 2021 before he was replaced after the summer break that year by Maverick Vinales.

As usual this year – in his time as Jorge Martin’s substitute rider, and in what could be his final race before Martin makes his return, anticipated to be at Brno – test rider Savadori’s focus is on development more than results.

“I’m a bit less familiar with the Sachsenring track than I am with Mugello and Assen,” said Savadori.

“I’ve only raced there once in MotoGP, back in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Germany and continuing the development of the RS-GP25, which is making great progress.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

