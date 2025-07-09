Aprilia explain the plan for Jorge Martin's MotoGP test today

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin returned to MotoGP machinery on Wednesday morning, completing his first laps on the Aprilia RS-GP25 during a private test at Misano.

The outing marks Martin’s first time aboard a premier-class bike since his accident at the Qatar Grand Prix nearly three months ago, when he suffered rib fractures and lung damage after falling in front of Fabio di Giannantonio.

“Jorge just went out on track for his first run. Air temperature 22°C, track temperature 36°C,” Aprilia confirmed shortly after the test began.

Aprilia added that Martin’s schedule for the day includes multiple runs using three sets of tyres, in line with MotoGP’s revised rules for returning injured riders.

“The goal of the day is to reacquaint Jorge with a MotoGP bike, the RS-GP25, after months of inactivity,” the team stated.

“It will also be important to check the ergonomics, considering the limited kilometres he has ridden our bike.”

Further information and footage from the test will be released later today.

Martin set for Brno return?

Martin, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with Aprilia over his 2026 future, had already taken a major step forward last week when he returned to the track aboard a superbike at Barcelona.

That was his first time on two wheels since April and served as a warm-up for today’s official RS-GP test.

Wednesday’s running at Misano looks to be the final step between Martin and a long-awaited race return at next weekend’s Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno, the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

While a recent medical assessment ruled him out of this weekend’s German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte reported “significant improvement” in Martin’s rib injuries and suggested a two-week timeline for full healing.

If today’s test concludes without issues, Martin - who missed pre-season testing and the opening rounds due to hand and ankle injuries after an accident at Sepang and then training on a Supermoto bike - is expected to receive medical clearance for Brno, where he would make just his second GP start of the 2025 season