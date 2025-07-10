“High fever” for Tech3 KTM rider, German MotoGP in doubt

Tech3 KTM rider Enea Bastianini’s presence at this weekend’s German MotoGP is in doubt after being struck down by a high fever.

Tech3 has confirmed that the Italian has been unwell for several days and remains too ill to travel.

Bastianini will thus miss the pre-event media activities at the Sachsenring today (Thursday) and will need a rapid recovery to take part in Friday's pair of MotoGP practice sessions.

“Since the start of the week, Enea Bastianini has been feeling unwell, as he has been going through some high fevers,” read a Tech3 statement.

“Although we had hoped that he would feel better as the days went by, we were informed this morning that Enea is still feeling sick, and he is unable to travel to Sachsenring, for now. He will not be at the track today.

“The team will send further updates on Enea’s health later in the day.”

The setback comes just as Bastianini was finally beginning to show signs of progress aboard the RC16, including fighting from 20th to ninth place last time at Assen.

“It is one of our best results of the season, but it was also one of the best races in terms of feeling on the bike,” Bastianini had said.

Should he withdraw from the event, KTM test riders Pol Espargaro or Dani Pedrosa could stand in for Bastianini.

However, neither has raced so far this year with KTM electing not to use any of its wild-cards so far.