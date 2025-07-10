Pecco Bagnaia “restarting” from “best weekend” of MotoGP 2025 in Germany

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia has branded the recent Dutch Grand Prix his “best weekend” of a troubled 2025 MotoGP season and wants to “restart” from it this weekend in Germany.

The German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring sees the double world champion - a previous winner at the event - come into it trailing standings leader Marc Marquez by 126 points.

At the last two races at Mugello and Assen, Pecco Bagnaia suffered defeats for the first time since 2021, as team-mate Marc Marquez stormed to double wins at both events.

Bagnaia was 2.666s off Marquez in third in the Dutch Grand Prix having qualified ahead of him in second as he continues to look for an improvement for his lack of front end feeling on the GP25.

But the Italian believes he comes to the German Grand Prix off the back of his “best weekend” of the year.

“I think we just need to restart from where we finished in Assen,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“It’s true that in the race the things didn’t arrive like I expected, but we were there again for a second week in a row fighting for the lead and this is a great step in front.

“Taking the positives, we just had the best weekend so far in Assen.

“So, we just need to restart from that point and work well with the team like we did in Assen and try to be closer.

“It’s true that Marc in this track is super strong and it’s the strongest circuit for him.

“So, let’s try to follow his riding, try to analyse everything during the weekend and be closer.”

Bagnaia’s Ducati team-mate Marquez won the German Grand Prix every year between 2013 and 2021, and was second last year after starting 13th on the grid.

Building on why he felt Assen was the best round of the season for him, Bagnaia explained: “I think it’s the work we did during the weekend.

“It’s true that my feeling this season is different and we just need to adapt to it.

“But we worked in a better way, with more laps during the sessions and analysing more things.

“We didn’t change the bike too much during the weekend and that was super useful. So, we just need to start from it and copy the same strategy.”