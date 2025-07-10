Marc Marquez: “I broke ribs, fingers here… I need to control myself”

With a commanding 58-point world championship lead and undefeated across the past three rounds, Marc Marquez arrives at the Sachsenring as the overwhelming favourite to claim a ninth German MotoGP victory.

But while the Ducati Lenovo rider’s record at the Sachsenring is unmatched, the German circuit has also brought pain in recent years.

Marquez was forced to withdraw from Sunday’s race in 2023, his last Honda appearance at the track, due to rib injuries, then fractured a finger during practice last year.

Despite that setback, and starting 13th on the grid, he finished runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia, as Gresini celebrated a double podium with younger brother Alex in third.

“Of course, every year when you arrive in Sachsenring, there are high expectations. I will just try to control myself. It’s the key point of this weekend,” Marquez told MotoGP.com on Thursday.

“I need to understand, first of all the track conditions, because it will be cold plus some rain. Then I need to understand well the championship situation. We have two races in a row, so we need to take care.

“And the third thing is, I won a lot here, but the last two years – 2023 and 2024 – I broke ribs. I broke fingers!

“Last year I finished second, but I also had a very big crash at turn 11. So just keep calm and the main target is to finish in front of our main opponents for the championship, Alex and Pecco.”

Marc Marquez

"A mistake by 1 millisecond means you fall"

Despite his dominance in recent rounds, Marquez has also fallen in key grands prix this season - at Jerez and COTA - where he was similarly considered the rider to beat.

“Sport generally and even more so MotoGP is like this. Everything is possible, nothing is sure,” he warned.

“You can have a lot of confidence. You can ride in a very good way, but a mistake by 1 millisecond means you fall. For that reason, I will keep the same words during all weekend: I will try to attack, I will try to fight for the victory, but I need to understand well the championship situation.”

"My main opponent is Alex"

Asked about Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia - who praised Marquez’s strength through Sachsenring’s Turn 4, 5, 6 left-handers - Marquez insisted his primary focus is his brother Alex, currently second in the standings.

“At the moment, my main opponent is Alex, who is the second rider in the championship. So I will try first of all to control Alex and then let's see. But Pecco, of course, the last two years has been fast here.”

With wet weather forecast across the weekend, Marquez admitted he’d prefer dry conditions.

“I would like to have wet conditions in another track, not here in Sachsenring because normally in the dry we are fast.

"In wet conditions, everything is possible.”

Marquez leads the 2025 MotoGP standings with 307 points after ten rounds, ahead of Alex – riding with a hand injury - on 239 and Bagnaia on 181.