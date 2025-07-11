HRC team manager Alberto Puig has poured cold water on the idea of a MotoGP reunion between Marc Marquez and Honda in 2027, calling such a scenario “complicated” and not something the factory is currently considering.

Marquez won six MotoGP world titles and 59 premier-class races with Honda, but endured a serious arm injury and two-year win drought before leaving in search of competitive machinery at the end of 2023.

A switch to the satellite Gresini Ducati team paid off handsomely, Marquez returning to the top step of the podium and landing a seat at the factory Lenovo squad, where he currently holds a commanding 58-point title lead.

Despite parting ways with HRC, with a year left on his contract, the eight-time world champion left the door open for a potential return later in his career.

Honda, meanwhile, is slowly recovering the performance gap, taking a wet win and dry podium with LCR’s Johann Zarco so far this season.

The major 2027 technical changes, including smaller 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres, are seen as an opportunity for HRC to flex its financial and engineering muscle.

Honda MotoGP boss on Marc Marquez reunion

Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP

Nonetheless, Puig said a Marquez reunion is not currently under discussion.

“Frankly speaking, we are not thinking about this,” Puig said at the Sachsenring on Friday.

“Marc spent most of his [career] in Honda. He had massive success. And when he decided to stop, he chose his way. His way has proven to be correct because he is leading [the championship]. So we are very happy for him.

“At this moment we are not thinking… I think it came to a point where Honda and Marc had to separate and the only thing you can remember are super good memories, and that’s it.

“To think in ’27 [being together] again - I think it’s complicated, frankly speaking.”

2020 world champion Joan Mir and Marquez's replacement Luca Marini currently form the factory Honda line-up.

“Life is strange”

Puig didn’t rule out a Marquez move entirely, acknowledging that the rider market will shift dramatically once the new technical era begins.

“Anyway, life is strange, but I think in ‘27 there will be options for all the teams to get new riders.

“And at that time, we, like all manufacturers, will check the possibilities and every manufacturer will make their best selection for the riders for the future.”

Honda has been hotly linked with signing Jorge Martin for 2026, should he split from Aprilia over a contested 'performance clause'.

However, reports from the German MotoGP suggest the reigning world champion might now remain with Aprilia for another season.

Marc Marquez's current contract expires at the end of next year.