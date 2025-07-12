Aprilia reveal Jorge Martin feedback from MotoGP test

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora has revealed that Jorge Martin was impressed by the latest evolution of the RS-GP, during his return to MotoGP machinery in a private test at Misano on Wednesday.

The reigning world champion, sidelined since a brutal crash in the Qatar Grand Prix left him with fractured ribs and lung damage, was back on an Aprilia prototype for the first time in three months.

Speaking to MotoGP.com at Sachsenring, Bonora said that Martin was quick to notice the improvements made to the bike since his last outing in April.

“Jorge said, ‘Oh, the bike has improved since the last time that I used it’,” Bonora revealed.

“Since the Qatar GP, he felt immediately that there was something better with the bike.

“Particularly stability. We have worked a lot with this. We have to say thanks to Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori because they have done a great job in the first six months.

“[Martin's] comments were exactly the same as Marco’s and Lorenzo’s.

"He feels that there is an improvement on the bike.”

Martin, involved in a high-profile contract dispute with Aprilia over an attempted 2026 exit, is now working toward a race return at next weekend’s Czech Grand Prix in Brno.

“This is a pre-season for him,” Bonora said. “When you jump on the bike with 20 other riders, and 6000km in front of you, the first laps are a test.

“We will take it in a calm way and will follow his recovery in a smart and calm way, to be sure he gets rhythm in the correct manner.”

Jorge Martin, Misano MotoGP test

Aprilia praises rule change

Bonora also praised the regulation change that allowed Martin to try a MotoGP bike outside of a race weekend to gauge his fitness, an amendment Aprilia actively pushed for.

“We are so happy because we were the first to push for this rule,” he said.

“We are fully convinced by [having] the possibility of an injured guy testing a MotoGP bike.

“It is useful for the team but also for the championship, because you never know about the health situation [until you ride a MotoGP bike].

“Pushing with this kind of bike, with this performance and these brakes, is not easy.

“So it’s necessary to understand, before jumping into a high-level championship, to understand the health of the rider.”

Aprilia confirmed that Martin will undergo a final medical check before Brno, but the expectation is that he will be declared fit to race.

“The situation is getting better. He will have a medical check before Brno, but 100% he will be in Brno.

“If he is declared fit, we plan to have him during the weekend.”

“Each lap is useful” for Martin’s return

Bonora emphasised that the Misano test was all about familiarising Martin with MotoGP and regaining confidence after been injured during his two previous RS-GP appearances: At the Sepang test and then Qatar (plus a Supermoto crash in between).

“It wasn’t something special. The plan was to let him feel confident with the bike, and work on his movements, and remember how to use a MotoGP bike,” Bonora said.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t do many laps [this year]. I don’t know how many, but not enough!

“When he gets on the bike [in Brno] he will fight with another 20 riders who have done a lot of mileage, so it won’t be easy for him.

“Each lap is useful.”

In Martin’s absence, team-mate and fellow new signing Marco Bezzecchi has emerged as Aprilia’s lead rider, claiming victory at Silverstone and back-to-back podiums at Assen to climb to sixth in the championship.

The latest rumours suggest Martin may abandon plans to leave Aprilia early and serve both years of his contract.